Ten members of the pulmonary hypertension (PH) community were honored by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) for their dedication and service.

The Outstanding Member Awards ceremony took place Aug. 17 at the PHA 2024 International PH Conference and Scientific Sessions in Indianapolis. The awards honor people who’ve shown exceptional dedication and service to the PH community through volunteering in patient and caregiver support, philanthropy, promoting quality patient care, advocacy, and advancing research.

Awardees include patients, healthcare professionals, caregivers, and PH support group leaders, according to a press release.

Recognized for service and dedication

Adriana C. Mares, a Yale student, received the Julie Hendry Memorial Scholarship Award for the leadership she demonstrated at the El Paso PHighters support group and her contributions to cardiovascular medicine. Mares, who doesn’t have PH, founded the Institute of Cardiology at El Paso, Texas, which focuses on PH and congenital heart disease.

Anton Morkin received the Rino Aldrighetti Leadership Award in recognition of his leadership skills as co-founder of TBX4Life. The nonprofit supports people with TBX4 syndrome, a disorder with a wide range of manifestations caused by mutations in the the TBX4 gene, which in some patients, are marked by the onset of a severe form of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The nonprofit, whose founding was driven by Morkin’s son’s diagnosis, has made an impact for families in several countries and helped establish a scientific consortium with over 70 members. Morkin’s work has driven interdisciplinary research toward developing new treatments.

The PHA Philanthropy Award, which recognizes philanthropic work that translates into financial support for PHA, was awarded to Judith Simpson and her husband, Ed Simpson. Judith Simpson founded the organization that became PHA in 1991, along with her sisters, Teresa Knazik, Pat Paton, Dorothy Olson, and their husbands.

The Outstanding Physician Award went to Jean M. Elwing, MD, who directs the PH program at the University of Cincinnati. Elwing has led research into PH and pulmonary vascular disease, and has played a key role in improving clinical care and outcomes of PH patients.

Clinical care coordinator for the Pulmonary Vascular Program at the University of California, San Diego and nurse practitioner, Sandra Lombardi won the Outstanding Allied Health Professional Award. Lombardi has 25 years experience in caring for PH patients and has led a support group for 25 years.

Cash Harpp, who was diagnosed with idiopathic PAH, received the Outstanding Young PH Citizen Award, which honors people with PH ages 30 and younger for their dedication to the community. He advocates for other children with PH and is actively involved in clinical trials.

Michelle Sweitzer earned the Outstanding PH Citizen Award for her efforts advocating and raising awareness for PH for more than 40 years. She lost both her brother and father to the disease and launched a family-run golf tournament, which has raised more than $400,000 for research.

The Outstanding Caregiver Award was granted to Cindy Warnberg, who takes care of her daughter, Chelsea, who was diagnosed with PAH. Following the diagnosis of her daughter, Warnberg organized the Puttin’ PHore Poots golf tournament, which has raised more than $200,000 for research and awareness.

Finally, Sophia I. Esteves received the award for Outstanding PHA Support Group Leader. Esteves has been a patient advocate for more than 22 years and leads the San Antonio, Texas support group to inspire and support PH patients. She also served as a spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson’s Breathe In, Speak Out campaign.