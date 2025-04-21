Early diagnosis is focus of 2025 World PH Day

On May 5, more than 80 organizations around the world will join to raise awareness of pulmonary hypertension (PH), a serious but often under-recognized cardiovascular disease affecting more than 75 million people worldwide.

World Pulmonary Hypertension Day, an annual event spearheaded by PHAEurope, also aims to promote healthcare and treatment access for people with PH and support research efforts toward a cure.

This year’s theme, “Sometimes It’s Pulmonary Hypertension,” is intended to spotlight the challenges and frustrations individuals face in getting an early and accurate PH diagnosis.

In the U.S., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) will promote activities throughout the month.

“This year’s World PH Day theme emphasizes the importance of considering PH early in the diagnostic process—either to rule it out or confirm it—so that treatment can begin as soon as possible,” Matt Granato, president and CEO of PHA, said in an organization press release.

Early diagnosis leads to better outcomes

In PH, pressure in the vessels supplying blood from the heart to the lungs is elevated, which can eventually cause heart failure. Early diagnosis allows doctors to start appropriate PH treatment earlier, leading to better outcomes for patients.

PH symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain, can overlap with more common conditions.

“Because pulmonary hypertension is both rare and often misunderstood, its common symptoms are frequently mistaken for more common and less serious conditions,” Granato said. “As a result, patients and even front-line healthcare providers may overlook PH until after multiple visits and ineffective treatments.”

As in past years, PHA is providing a digital toolkit with educational messages, graphics, and other content — available in English, Spanish, and French — that supporters can share on social media with the hashtag #WorldPHDay2025.

The organization is also hosting events and activities throughout May. It encourages participation in its inaugural 6-minute challenge, a fundraising event in which individuals commit to at least six minutes of physical activity each day of the month.

The event is a nod to the six-minute walk test, a common clinical evaluation used to monitor people with PH. After registering, participants will have access to a personalized webpage where they can track their progress and fundraise. On May 31, top participants and fundraisers will be recognized in a Facebook Live celebration.

Other activities that will be held by PHA in May include:

Hill Day, when advocates will meet with members of Congress — in person on May 6 and virtually on May 7 — to advocate for policies to improve the lives of those with PH. Registration is closed.

National virtual support groups for participants to connect with others and talk about life with PH. Interested individuals can RSVP via email for the patient support group, being held May 22, and the caregiver group, scheduled for May 21.

On May 7, PHAEurope will host a World PH Day webinar, “ Pulmonary Hypertension and Climate Change ,” where experts will discuss the links between a changing climate and PH. The virtual event will start at 6 p.m. Central European Time (noon Eastern Daylight Time) and can be viewed by creating a free account with the Bel Air Center.

Elsewhere, PHA Canada will offer other ways to get involved. Among them is the Paint Canada Purple campaign, in which supporters can ask officials to light up local landmarks in periwinkle purple, the color of PH awareness, or petition their local governments to proclaim May 5 as World PH Day.

The organization’s World PH Day webpage offers ways to raise PH awareness, participate in advocacy events, and fundraise for PH.

“Whether you raise awareness, advocate for change, or share your story, you are making a difference,” PHA Canada says on the page. “Together, we can ensure pulmonary hypertension is recognized, diagnosed earlier, and treated more effectively.”