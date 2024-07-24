How to combat impostor syndrome while managing PH

Do you ever feel like a fraud because of your rare disease?

For the past two decades while managing pulmonary hypertension (PH), I’ve battled self-doubt, shame, and feelings of inadequacy. I know I’m not alone. We all face these emotions at different points in life, and through conversations with friends and colleagues who have PH or another rare disease, I’ve found that many of us question ourselves and feel like we don’t belong.

I even stumbled across a column by a friend with cystic fibrosis, Brad Dell, called “Impostor syndrome is an injustice to all we’ve endured with CF.” While his struggle is different from mine, our illnesses have caused both of us to doubt ourselves at times.

This topic has been popular in the rare disease community lately, so I wanted to share how impostor syndrome affects my life, in hopes of helping others to combat it.

Feeling like a fraud has caused me to dismiss my symptoms, thinking they can’t be that serious. Sometimes I downplay PH to my social circle and avoid making a big deal out of my medical struggles, fearing others will see me as weak.

I’ve even downplayed symptoms to my healthcare team. For instance, after I waited almost a week to contact my doctors about ongoing issues, they had me come in for chest X-rays immediately. It turned out I had pneumonia again. I would’ve felt better within a week had I trusted what I was feeling and reached out sooner.

Impostor syndrome can sneak up on us in various ways. But we can work together to explore and address our emotions.

Stay ahead of your wandering mind

One common manifestation of impostor syndrome is feeling unqualified or undeserving of certain roles. This feeling resonates deeply with me, as I sometimes doubt myself while writing these columns.

Those of us with PH may question our abilities, skills, and knowledge, despite having the necessary qualifications and experience. Allowing our minds to wander can lead to self-sabotage, where we hold ourselves back from opportunities because we don’t feel worthy. Stay ahead of this behavior by reminding yourself that you’re capable despite any limitations this disease imposes.

Often, impostor syndrome leads us to compare ourselves with people who don’t have a chronic illness. We may feel inadequate, thinking we must keep up with other people’s paces and productivity levels. However, it’s essential to remember that everyone’s journey is unique. We should focus on our own progress and accomplishments and avoid making comparisons.

Given the constant uncertainty and unpredictability of living with PH, it’s no surprise it can contribute to impostor syndrome. We may feel like we’re constantly trying to keep up, but our symptoms and flare-ups are holding us back from fully participating in work or social events. That can lead to feelings of guilt and inadequacy, as if we’re not doing enough or falling behind. How many of you have experienced this?

Allow yourself to feel the emotions

It’s crucial to acknowledge and address these feelings. One way to combat impostor syndrome is by reminding ourselves that having PH or another condition doesn’t make us any less capable or deserving of success. We should celebrate our achievements and strengths, no matter how tiny the victories.

Creating a support system of people who understand what we’re going through can also help us to combat impostor syndrome. Talking with others who face similar challenges — at our Pulmonary Hypertension News Forums, for example — can reassure and validate our experiences and remind us that we’re not alone.

Practicing self-compassion and reminding ourselves that it’s OK to take breaks or ask for necessary accommodations are also crucial. Taking care of our physical and mental health should always be a priority.

While living with PH or other rare diseases can make us more susceptible to impostor syndrome, it’s essential to recognize these feelings while also celebrating our achievements, finding support, and practicing self-compassion. Our illnesses do not define us; we can achieve great things despite our challenges.

Let’s embrace our strengths, persevere through our toughest times, and remember that we’re worth the PHight.

