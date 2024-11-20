There are so many things to be thankful for, even with PH

People often ask me, “How can you be so grateful while living with pulmonary hypertension (PH)?” Little do they know that gratitude is a go-to practice for me. If you’ve read my past columns, you’ll know the topic comes up frequently.

As Thanksgiving approaches, many start reflecting on the year’s blessings. It’s the season of thankfulness, where we gather with loved ones, relish heartfelt conversations, and indulge in a feast that might just be a bit too generous.

Managing PH is challenging, and some days, it sucks. But since childhood, my mother has instilled in me the belief that there’s always something to be thankful for, no matter how tough the days get. This mantra has always been a cornerstone of my mindset, even after I was diagnosed with PH. For instance, even when my symptoms are exacerbated, I am grateful for a reliable healthcare team and access to treatments that provide me with relief.

For me, a positive mindset is key to navigating storms and finding a ray of sunshine.

Finding reasons to be thankful

Expressing our gratitude can inspire others to reflect on what they’re thankful for. It’s like a “thankful train” that encourages everyone to board. I don’t know about you, but I’d jump on this train in a heartbeat. Are you ready to board?

Recently, I stumbled upon a social media challenge to list 25 things you’re grateful for. I read through the comments and was surprised by how many people said they had nothing to be thankful for this year. Really? Nothing? We take so many little things for granted, like the air we breathe or the water we drink. Just waking up each morning is a blessing.

Following are some ways we can help those struggling to find the positives:

Start by listening with empathy. When someone wants to share their worries, be present and give them your undivided attention. Let them steer the conversation. Sometimes, just knowing someone is genuinely listening can make all the difference.

Stay connected, even if the person doesn’t respond right away. A simple text reminding them you’re there can mean everything. Sending a “thinking of you” card by snail mail can brighten their day. I always keep a stash of cards ready to send for any occasion; it doesn’t need to be a holiday to show someone you care. These small gestures can have a significant impact on a person’s well-being.

Acknowledge their struggles. It may feel easier to stay silent when you’re unsure what to say, but that silence can be isolating. Offer simple words like, “I’m sorry you’re going through this,” or “I’m sending you love and prayers.” And don’t underestimate the power of laughter. Send a funny text or picture, or share a humorous memory. A good laugh can relieve stress and offer a welcome distraction.

I might not check my phone frequently when I’m in the hospital, but when I do, those funny and thoughtful messages remind me who I am. Sharing personal stories about how gratitude has benefited you can inspire hope and motivation in others.

Together, we can help those struggling to find the light, even in challenging times. Let’s embrace the spirit of gratitude this Thanksgiving!

What are you grateful for? I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

