A special friendship forged by the unique world of chronic illness

As we grow older, making new friends can become more challenging. Add a rare disease like pulmonary hypertension (PH) to the mix and it gets even harder.

But five years ago, when I joined Bionews (the parent company of this website) and connected with the fantastic Pulmonary Hypertension News community, I hit the jackpot! I found valuable information and made incredible friends who truly understand my journey.

One important friendship I made was with Jenn Powell, who has secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). Jenn hosts the Multiple Sclerosis Podcast over at MS News Today, and is the brand and marketing manager for Bionews. Working with Jenn has been a blessing, so I decided to interview her as we navigate the world of chronic conditions together.

It’s tough to see someone you care about face the challenges of disease progression. While multiple sclerosis and PH are different, Jenn and I share some common ground that unites us. The comfort and support we’ve discovered along this journey remind us that we’re not alone. We’ve faced physical and emotional challenges together, and I’m grateful to have her by my side.

Through laughter and tears, our bond has grown stronger. Seeing the impact of SPMS on her, both physically and mentally, truly breaks my heart. Yet despite our hurdles, we always find a way to push through together, which makes all the difference.

Excerpts of our conversation follow.

Recommended Reading Unwavering support: A love letter to my husband

JC: How has our friendship helped you during difficult times?

JP: Our friendship has been a source of strength and support for me during some of the most challenging moments of my journey with SPMS. Knowing that someone understands what it’s like to live with a chronic condition — with all of the ups and downs and without judgment — is incredibly comforting. I always feel safe sharing my struggles with you because I know you truly understand.

What advice would you give others with chronic illness who are trying to maintain friendships?

It can be tough, but communication is key. Be honest and open about your limitations and needs. Friends who truly care about you will understand and find ways to support you. Our friendship has provided a safe space for me to be witnessed. I’m not afraid of judgment. I am fairly private, so I cherish this. You understand the unspoken things — the sleepless nights, the pain, the stress — just by reading my face.

We’ve been friends for many years. Looking back, what’s the most important lesson you’ve learned from this?

We’ve shared intense moments in each other’s lives, especially during serious illnesses, when even our families were uncertain if we’d return home from the hospital. We offer each other grace, which reminds us to be kind to ourselves. I can be stubborn and prefer to do things independently, which isn’t my best quality. Our friendship has taught me the value of giving and receiving without expecting anything in return. It’s a beautiful gift, and I can’t remember when you weren’t in my world.

I’m grateful for your unwavering support and understanding. Is there anything else you’d like to share about the impact of our friendship on your SPMS journey?

I am grateful for you. We understand things that those without rare diseases cannot. It’s not their fault, of course. Empathy is one thing, though, but true understanding is something else that’s unique. We genuinely care for each other’s well-being, look out for each other, and step up when it’s needed. We were never meant to go on this journey alone, so I’m thankful to travel alongside you.

We are colleagues who became friends. As women, we share much: We laugh, cry, and discuss everyday life. Our diseases don’t define our friendship, but they have opened our hearts and minds, gifting us tolerance, patience, grace, and a deeper appreciation for life and friendship.

Genuine friendships like ours are invaluable treasures!

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.