Video session to focus on PAH and exercise benefits

The PAH Initiative is hosting a video event in May to provide information about the benefits of exercise for people with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

“The Power of Movement: Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation for PAH” is part of the initiative’s PAH Today national broadcast series. Lana Melendres-Groves, MD, director of the pulmonary hypertension program at the University of New Mexico, will discuss how exercise can benefit people with PAH and share strategies to help PAH patients get moving. She will also take questions from the audience.

There will be two showings: one on May 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and one on May 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Registration is available online.

PAH is a disorder that’s marked by increased pressure in the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart through the lungs.

Data show that exercise can have a range of benefits for PAH patients, boosting mental health and overall quality of life in addition to improving physical fitness. But people with PAH frequently experience symptoms like shortness of breath that can make it harder to engage in some types of physical exercise, and patients often struggle to find exercises that work for them.

Anyone can exercise

The event is designed to show that movement and exercise can be an option for everyone with PAH. In addition to discussing how exercise can improve mental and physical health for people with PAH, Melendres-Groves will talk about strategies patients can use to help overcome common barriers to getting active and how exercises can be adapted to meet individual needs.

“Whether you’re skeptical or interested but simply don’t know where to begin, this program will give you confidence knowing that there’s a movement or exercise for you!” the PAH Initiative said in a press release sent to Pulmonary Hypertension News.

The PAH Initiative is sponsored by United Therapeutics with the aim of helping patients navigate life with PAH. The company markets several therapies for PAH, but no products are mentioned in programs that are run by the initiative.