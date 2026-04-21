Artemis II reminds me to dream big for a pulmonary hypertension cure

Scientific breakthroughs are only possible when we invest in research

Audiences are flocking to movie theaters this spring to see “Project Hail Mary.” Readers, myself included, gobbled up Taylor Jenkins Reid’s latest novel, “Atmosphere” — a tale of astronauts in love. People were glued to their televisions as NASA launched the Artemis II mission into space. Traveling to the cosmos never ceases to amaze, entertain, and inspire us earthlings.

I was among many watching the live newscast as Artemis II’s Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean earlier this month. The astronauts returned to Earth after successfully completing their mission to travel around the moon.

As Orion reentered Earth’s atmosphere, I reflected on humanity’s capacity to work together to achieve some seriously big things. Ventures like space travel are the result of people having the audacity to dream big and consider what’s possible beyond what’s right in front of them. That’s the kind of vision that I believe has fueled efforts within the pulmonary hypertension (PH) community to develop new treatments to improve patients’ quality of life and to advance research in pursuit of a cure.

PH treatments are improving quality of life

Not long ago, patients diagnosed with PH were handed a death sentence rather than a treatment plan. Absent any medications, the post-diagnosis life expectancy for patients was roughly two to three years — a bleak and awful part of this disease history. Thankfully, over the last 30 years, rigorous scientific research and clinical trials have led to multiple treatments being available to address PH symptoms and improve patients’ quality of life.

There are targeted medical treatments that can be taken orally, inhaled, or administered subcutaneously or intravenously — prescribed by doctors based on a patient’s PH classification and individual circumstances. According to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, targeted therapies “help blood vessels relax, so blood flows more easily through them to the lungs. They work by modifying the chemical imbalance in the four pathways or biological mechanisms that contribute to the development and progression of PH.”

In addition, supportive therapies such as diuretics and supplemental oxygen can help manage PH symptoms or medication side effects. My treatment plan includes a combination of targeted treatments and supportive therapies.

A recent breakthrough in PH medications

Whether it’s daily energy, a favorite hobby, or a well-loved career, PH can take so much away from a patient’s life, transforming it into something wholly unrecognizable. Breakthroughs that provide patients with more treatment options can be life-changing — perhaps even a taste of what it feels like to walk on the moon.

In March 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the biologic Winrevair (sotatercept-csrk) to treat adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (Group 1). The drug, in combination with a background therapy, can improve patients’ ability to exercise and perform other daily activities.

Marc Humbert, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine and the director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Reference Center at the Université Paris-Saclay, who was involved in the drug’s Phase 3 trial, said in a press release, “[Winrevair’s] approval is an important milestone, as it offers healthcare providers a novel therapeutic option that targets a new PAH treatment pathway.”

Even though Winrevair is not a part of my treatment plan, I am still over the moon about how it might benefit other patients. Sometimes treatments developed for a particular PH classification are approved for other classifications as well. We must hope that one small step for a single group will lead to a giant leap toward a cure.

Investing in the next frontier

Pushing the horizons of space travel or chronic disease treatment takes a village. The legacy of both is built on human ingenuity; investments in people with expertise in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics; and research support from the U.S. government.

Budget recommendations from the current presidential administration could lead to funding cuts for agencies such as NASA, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Science Foundation if approved by Congress. These budgetary decisions can shift from one administration and Congress to the next.

Federal research dollars provide support for clinical trials that lead to new treatments like Winrevair. This is why it’s important to advocate and speak to your lawmakers about the value of investing federal dollars in scientific and medical research. Developments can be life-changing, bringing us new discoveries, new treatments, and, eventually, a cure for PH.

I’m grateful to the Artemis II mission for reminding me of what we can achieve when we work together and dream of endeavors that are out of this world!

Follow me on X @mnaple or Bluesky at @mnaple.bksy.social.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.