How music can affect sexual health while living with PH

Companionship and physical intimacy are universal needs that play an important physical, psychological, emotional, and social role in our lives. But living with a rare condition like pulmonary hypertension (PH) can complicate matters. Intimacy often becomes secondary when I am exhausted, in pain, or short of breath — all common symptoms of PH.

This isn’t a topic I’ve been shy about discussing. In a 2022 column titled “Keeping Physical Intimacy Alive, Even With PH,” I shared how I maintain a fulfilling sex life with my husband, Manny, while managing PH. It takes communication and some adaptations.

It’s a wonderful time to revisit this conversation about intimacy because September is Sexual Health Awareness Month. This year’s focus is on positive relationships. The American Sexual Health Association offers many resources, including guidance on communicating with healthcare providers about sexual concerns. I hope my own vulnerability will encourage others to share their experiences.

In 2023, Pulmonary Hypertension News reported on a small study that found that only a third of patients consider bringing up the topic of sexuality to their healthcare providers. Talking about sex can be awkward and taboo, particularly in some cultures. But sex is part of being human, and sexual health is essential for our overall well-being. We must address this challenging topic with our healthcare team.

Music can improve or hinder the mood

One way to bridge the gap is to engage with art and pop culture representations of sex. Have you noticed that music of all genres frequently explores sexual themes, and its representation ranges from subtle hints to explicit lyrics?

Music profoundly influences our emotions and behaviors, providing joy, comfort, and even arousal. For those with chronic or rare diseases like PH, music’s portrayal of sex can be a double-edged sword. Artists’ open discussions of sexual desires and experiences bring freedom to many, creating a sense of normalcy around this topic.

However, music can also foster feelings of inadequacy and pressure. Many popular songs portray sex as easy and pleasurable, often ignoring the challenges that those of us with PH face within relationships. This can lead to unrealistic expectations and feelings of failure or disappointment.

Some lyrics objectify and hypersexualize women. This contributes to harmful stereotypes, and it can put pressure on both men and women to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. This is especially damaging for people who may already struggle with body image issues due to PH or other reasons.

The importance of feeling seen and heard

More people are having conversations today about sex with close friends (or “PHriends”) than in the past, or even in public spaces like our columns and forums. But many of us still struggle to bring up sexual health in discussions with our PH healthcare team. It could unite us if we talk more openly about this sensitive topic.

Something that might make it easier is seeing more representation in popular media. A broader view of sex could help those with PH by fostering a more realistic and compassionate understanding of different experiences. The music industry should be mindful and inclusive in depicting sex and relationships. It should encourage discussion about the complexities of chronic illnesses.

Listening to empowering music can uplift our spirits and boost our confidence, making us feel seen and heard. When discussing sexual health with our doctors, approaching the conversation with openness and honesty about our struggles can be incredibly beneficial. Preparing for an appointment by listening to music that boosts our self-esteem could give us the extra push we need to have a complicated conversation. Sharing the songs or artists that empower us adds a personal touch to the dialogue.

In the PH community, many continue to enjoy healthy sex lives by maintaining open communication and embracing a few adaptations. Let’s celebrate the power of music and conversation in enhancing our well-being!

Does music influence your sexual health while managing PH? Please share your thoughts and experiences below. I’d love to hear from you!

