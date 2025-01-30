How my grandparents supported my family through the years

I’ve written more than once about the support I’ve received from my immediate family throughout my health journey. I’m fortunate to have parents and siblings who are invested in my health and willing to accommodate our family time together, always allowing me to be a fully present participant. Through the years, we’ve tackled my struggles together as a unit, each of us contributing in different ways.

While my immediate family is the primary backbone of my support system, another sturdy layer of care and encouragement has allowed us to get through my issues with pulmonary hypertension (PH): my maternal grandparents.

My parents raised my siblings and me in the same town where my mother grew up, and my mother’s parents never lived more than a 10-minute drive away. When doctors delivered my PH diagnosis in 1999, my grandfather accompanied my parents and me to appointments, helping them keep track of the overwhelming amount of information. My grandmother, meanwhile, stayed home and helped look after my siblings.

Generational support

Over the years, my mom struggled when she had to be away from me. My dad traveled quite a bit for work, but she rarely joined him, opting to stay with my siblings and me. The few times she took trips with my dad, my maternal grandmother was trusted to look after me, helping to supervise any necessary home healthcare and keeping me on track with oral medications.

In middle school, during one of those rare times that my mom was away and my grandparents were responsible for my care, I ended up in the emergency department to be assessed for a potential blood clot. It was the first time I’d dealt with any unusual medical issue when my parents were away, and while I was scared, I was grateful that my grandparents were there.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve shifted my perspective, remembering that these two individuals weren’t just my grandparents; they were also my mother’s parents. While my parents were watching their daughter go through something horrible, my mother’s parents were watching their daughter deal with the effects.

I think of my friends as they were raising their young children and how they would lean on their parents during such a time. From this perspective, I find it even more endearing that my grandparents stepped in to look after me while also providing comfort and resources to their daughter and son-in-law.

Anna Jeter at age 12, with her maternal grandmother, Shirley. (Courtesy of Anna Jeter)

My maternal grandfather, Harry, passed away in 2017, and my maternal grandmother, Shirley, passed away the day after Christmas, just over a month ago. She was my last living grandparent, and losing that final bit of extended support is something our whole family will grieve for a long time.

My grandparents often proudly donated to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, and we were able to honor that commitment one more time, requesting donations via my grandmother’s memorial. I know this choice would’ve meant a lot to them, and it of course means so much to me.

I’m so grateful for these two individuals, not just for how they loved me unconditionally through all of my ups and downs, but also for how they independently cared for the rest of my family during impossible circumstances beyond our control. My grandma, a strong matriarchal figure to all of us, will be deeply missed. I hope to echo her generous and caring spirit every day.

