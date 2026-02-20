Impostors add to the challenges that those with invisible illnesses face

Sometimes a news headline rattles you so deeply that you’re still thinking about it nearly two months later. I probably can’t shake this particular headline because I was at the airport when I read the article.

Let’s rewind to the week before last Christmas, when I was preparing to fly to California to celebrate the holidays with my family. As I scrolled through social media while waiting to check my luggage, I was surprised and annoyed to see an article from The Wall Street Journal titled “They Get Wheeled on Flights and Miraculously Walk Off. Praise ‘Jetway Jesus.’”

Trivializing my needs

The article highlights the problem of people misusing airport wheelchair assistance to get ahead, stating:

“… many able-bodied passengers request wheelchairs for ‘the VIP experience’ — an escort down the jetway that lets them skip the lines and gives them first crack at overhead space. Once they realize at the end of the flight that they have to wait for assistance to disembark, the healing begins.”

A scan of various social media channels illustrates how this problem has created challenges for passengers, airport employees, and flight crews. I was offended by the term “Jetway Jesus” because I felt like it trivialized the real need many people have for disability services during travel.

If you have a rare disease or chronic illness like pulmonary hypertension (PH), as I do, then you understand how traveling can feel more like moving homes than going on vacation, given all the extra baggage required for medical equipment and the effort it takes to get through the airport and onto the plane.

One symptom of PH is shortness of breath, and a flare-up can affect my mobility. In the early years following my diagnosis, I often rebuffed assistance, too prideful to ask for help, and I would end up out of breath, hypoxic, and overexerted before making it to the gate. This is why I now get wheelchair assistance from the ticket counter through boarding the plane.

Showing up early to anticipate longer wait times

Arriving at the airport early is important to me because you never know what crowds or extra-long lines await you. Requesting disability services can also steal more minutes off the clock. You could breeze through the ticket counter and bag drop-off, only to have to wait a long time for an attendant to bring the wheelchair.

At times, I’ve had to remind the airline agent that I was still waiting for assistance, only to have them make multiple calls to fulfill my request, often without an ETA. I don’t blame them. It’s possible there was a staffing shortage. The Wall Street Journal article, however, suggests that pressure on wheelchair supply and attendants could have more to do with able-bodied travelers looking to cut the line and be among the first to store their bags. Everyone deserves to make their flight on time, including those of us who need additional time and assistance to board.

Impostors put assistance services at risk

What irks me most about the “Jetway Jesus” problem is how these impostors can make travel harder for all of us and put services at risk for those of us who truly depend on them.

These impostors foster an environment of stigma, shame, and judgment toward people who use these services. What’s troubling about this is that not all disabilities or health conditions are apparent just by looking at somebody. If you don’t see me wearing a cannula connected to my portable oxygen machine, you might wonder if I’m trying to game the system. I may use a wheelchair prior to boarding, walk on and off the plane, then hop into another wheelchair once I’m inside the next airport. This keeps my oxygen levels from dropping to unhealthy levels between the jetbridge and baggage claim.

People with rare diseases like PH might not look like they require additional help at the airport. The availability and timely arrival of these services aren’t always assured, which makes their abuse and misuse all the more frustrating.

I am curious to see whether “miracle flights” continue to strain the availability of assistance services, and I will be ready to advocate for our community should this problem hinder our ability to see more of the world.

Follow me on X @mnaple or Bluesky at @mnaple.bksy.social.

