My favorite low-energy activities to enjoy with loved ones

As the temperature climbs, many of us are itching to soak up some sun and make memories with our loved ones. But if you have pulmonary hypertension (PH) like me, you may often feel too drained to fully enjoy those golden opportunities.

Are you torn between the desire to join in on family fun and the reality of your body’s limitations? You’re not in that boat alone.

In today’s whirlwind world, carving out quality time with family can feel like a quest for hidden treasure. Our calendars are packed, and we’re all chasing those rare moments of connection with our loved ones. However, navigating the stormy seas of PH and other rare or chronic diseases makes it even trickier to juggle daily life and to maintain relationships.

Now’s the time for a fresh take on managing our time and energy. Yes, we’re all in for fun family times, but let’s remember the challenges of PH. We must pay attention to our energy level, set our own pace, and find that sweet spot where we can strengthen family bonds while also looking after ourselves.

Navigating the hustle of life, especially with family commitments in the mix, can be a juggling act. But I’ve discovered that a shift in perspective can turn these challenges into opportunities for joy and connection. Following are some of my go-to activities that are low on effort but high on fun.

Chill out with slower living

Those who know me understand that I’m all about chill vibes. Since COVID-19 hit, smaller gatherings and a slower pace have become my jam — though, now that I think about it, they probably always were. My journey with PH and subsequent conditions has taught me to loosen up and embrace the art of slow living.

Slow living isn’t about doing less; it’s about savoring more. It’s the freedom to march to the beat of your own drum, take breaks, and let everyone recharge. I’ve had the most profound conversations and connections in these quiet moments, strengthening the family fabric with trust and understanding.

Embracing slow living means appreciating the journey as much as the destination. It involves celebrating each small step and acknowledging the contributions of every family member. This approach turns ordinary moments into celebrations of life’s beauty, with a focus on cherished love and connections.

I often work and chat with my daughter at our favorite local coffee shop. On days when my energy wanes, relaxing with Netflix, preparing simple meals or snacks in our pajamas, or just lounging around serve as blissful reminders to savor life’s simple pleasures. After all, isn’t that what truly matters?

Enjoy nature

When life’s pace picks up, especially with PH in the mix, it’s time to let nature do its healing. There’s something incredibly soothing about spending quality time outdoors with my family or even just soaking in the fresh air from my patio. Get ready for some fun ideas for enjoying nature together.

Consider leisurely strolls (or rolls) in nearby parks. Imagine the warmth of the sun, the melody of birds, and the joy of a relaxed walk with your loved ones in a scenic setting. If you can’t go far, a backyard picnic works wonders, too. Just grab a blanket and snacks and enjoy each other’s company under the sky.

My ultimate chill-out spot? The beach. Lying there, soaking in the sun with family, and getting lost in a good book is bliss. Moving to Southern California has only made this easier. We often grab a bite and relish the sunshine, ocean breezes, and lively scenes.

Quality time with family nourishes our souls, providing a sense of belonging and support that fuels us during tough times. Who doesn’t need that?

What are your favorite low-energy activities to do with family? Please share in the comments below.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, BioNews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.