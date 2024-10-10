This October, I’m celebrating renewed health through art

At the start of the month, I embarked once again on something called the “Inktober” challenge. Created by artist Jake Parker, Inktober invites participants to make one piece of art per day during the 31 days of October.

I’ve written previously about why I like to participate in the challenge, as it’s a way to honor my health journey. This year, the monthlong event is bringing me a new sense of gratitude.

The last time I successfully participated in Inktober was October 2022. As that particular month ended, it signaled the start of several new health complications for me and an overall decline in my physical abilities.

After that, I had one of my worst years in terms of my health. Last year, when October came around again, I tried to participate but made it only a handful of days before symptoms of an infection started to appear. Within another day or two, I was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. The rest of the month was a struggle, and my art studio was left empty.

It’s funny to look back and know that this is when everything changed. During that particular hospitalization, doctors finally discovered the cause of previously unexplained disease progression I’d been experiencing for years. Shortly after that, I’d be taken off a drug that was causing me so many problems and deteriorating my quality of life.

Over the next year, I saw slow and steady improvement. Which brings us to this month: With renewed endurance and gratitude, I knew I’d be doing Inktober again this year.

In a cruel twist of fate, I developed a cold on the third or fourth day of the month. I immediately felt panic in the back of my head, as I wondered if another infection was just around the corner, ready to take me down. But to my pleasant surprise, I’ve managed the illness without too many issues. Overall, my body is so much stronger this year, and so far, I’ve made it through a whole week of this art challenge without a problem.

Three of Anna Jeter’s watercolor paintings from this year’s “Inktober” challenge. From left, the pieces are titled “You Never Mentioned the Daffodils,” “As You Like It,” and “Needle, Thread.” (Photos by Anna Jeter)

After years of chronic illness, I’m no stranger to ups and downs. By living through so many changes to my health, I’ve learned to reflect and appreciate the high points when they come.

But there’s something unique about these three specific years, and the way my art journey has become intertwined with the story. For this reason alone, I plan to continue with this challenge every October for as long as I’m able to. Hopefully, the meaning of each effort will become even more tender over the years.

