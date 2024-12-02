Patients are losing patience at the medical check-in kiosk
Older adults in particular may struggle with this technological advancement
When patients arrive at a medical facility, they often expect to be greeted with a helpful smile and comforting voice, not met by an inanimate object that could add to the complications illness can perpetuate.
According to the Kiosk Information Systems website, “the demand for patient self-check-in and virtual video support has increased.” The website also notes:
“Automated patient check-in kiosks enhance convenience and streamline administrative processes, while telehealth kiosk solutions enable healthcare organizations and insurance providers to give patients instant access to expert help related to their health and medical billing questions.”
I appreciate the concept and how useful this advancement in technology can be for both patients and medical staff, but I fear there’s a generation or two feeling lost in the progress.
My father is 94, and my mother is 86. Neither of them uses email or anything else the internet offers. So you can imagine how frustrating it’d be for them to navigate a medical check-in kiosk without assistance.
They’re fortunate to have me caring for them, which includes monitoring their patient portal (which allows patients to manage their healthcare information at a selected practice online), guiding them through telehealth appointments (a medical consultation with a healthcare provider conducted remotely, using technology such as video chat), and checking them in and out of in-person appointments.
However, not every patient over a certain age has a caregiver available to help them navigate these technological advancements.
Confusion at the check-in kiosk
My son, Cullen, 25, had pulmonary arterial hypertension and is 10 years beyond his heart and double-lung transplants. Between him and my parents, I spend a lot of time at medical facilities and have witnessed many older adults struggling at the kiosks.
I sympathize with their confusion, especially when serious health problems might be weighing on their minds. Their options are to seek assistance from the front desk, which seems counterintuitive, or hope another patient or caregiver in the waiting room is willing and able to offer a helping hand.
The dilemma of whether to be a good Samaritan or not
Cullen is working toward a degree in social work, and as a patient himself, he feels obligated to help when he witnesses these situations. He admits hesitancy because, as a young man, he feels self-conscious about assisting a stranger with their personal information for fear someone might accuse him of helping for nefarious reasons.
Jen Cueva and I are forum moderators for Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) News. I asked our members if and how technology has negatively affected their medical care.
As a PH patient, Jen shared that when she lived in Texas, she often found herself helping older adults at the local lab who were confused about signing in at a kiosk instead of with a person at the front desk. In a California lab, she recently helped a woman who spoke very little English sign in at the kiosk.
Jen felt frustrated that two men in the waiting room could see the woman struggling but didn’t offer any help. Instead, Jen walked over and asked if she needed assistance. The woman smiled at Jen and moved over so Jen could show her how to use the check-in kiosk.
When the woman was all signed in, Jen recalls how grateful this patient was and how she smiled when her name was called to have her blood drawn. “It’s the simple acts of kindness,” Jen pointed out.
I understand Jen’s feelings. When I can, I encourage and participate in random acts of kindness, too, but I don’t think a patient waiting room should be a place where the kindness of a stranger is expected. I believe every patient and caregiver deserves to reserve that location as a place where they can focus on their own needs and concerns.
How might kiosk confusion be resolved?
Many medical facilities, especially hospitals, vet volunteers for patient and clerical support. I think their services would be put to good use next to kiosks, helping patients log in and navigate the options provided.
Libraries, senior centers, and local and area agencies on aging often offer technology classes for older adults.
Better yet, “CBS Mornings” shared a video on social media about a group of savvy Gen Z students who visit a Florida senior living facility once a week. They call themselves the CLEO Club (Computer Literacy Education Outreach), and they assist older adults with sending and receiving emails, texts, and beyond. Maybe the “beyond” could be navigating medical kiosks. Perhaps the CLEO Club could expand to other states and offer classes not just at senior living facilities, but at clinics and hospitals as well.
Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and I believe acts of kindness can be the inspiration to resolving this technological problem.
Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.
Comments
Lee Ann Medina
Hi I have PAH, and am 61. Thankfully I went into automation in the 80's so I am pretty tech savvy at my age. I am always willing to jump in and help when and where I can. I never want to have anyone feel alone with all the new technology out there that's coming out faster than even I can keep up sometimes. Yet, I try. For the sake of myself and others.
Colleen Steele
Lee Ann, I agree with stepping up to help when you have the ability and skill to do so. Watching someone struggle without offering help is an act of unkindness that I wouldn't want to be guilty of. Medical facilities should consider volunteers at the kiosks until people catch up with the technology because not every waiting room will have a patient or caregiver willing to help another. Thank you for being the type of person who jumps in to help whenever you can. This world needs more people like you!
Lee
Such a good discussion! Thank you. In general my medical care is excellent but that system has grown greatly in the past 10 years and now I get flooded with IT requests and reminders. It’s over the top!
Colleen Steele
Thank you, Lee. It isn't easy to keep up with anything if you don't discuss it so I thought it was time to touch on this topic. Thank you for reading!
Sandra Nix
The article brings up some good points - all of which my company (CTS) addresses with our healthcare clients when in the planning stages of a kiosk rollout. Kiosks are not intended for every check-in - some are too complicated or require special attention. And sometimes patients just want to talk to a person. We recommend two solutions there: 1) a "greeter" who floats between kiosks to assist when needed (we recommend 1 greeter per ~4-6 kiosks is a good ratio); and 2) some registration option that allows patients to register with a staff member when that's what the patient prefers. A lot of confusion around kiosk check-in has to do with design of both the software and the hardware, which is why vetting provider options is so important to any healthcare organization considering check-in kiosks. Surveys show many patients prefer both the efficiency and privacy of a kiosk, but not all. Kiosks, like any technology, should be considered part of a patient-centric ecosystem that provides service and inclusion for all patients, delivered in the way the patient wants to receive it.