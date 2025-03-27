How I use modern technology to manage my health

Following my heart and lung transplant in 2018, I really wanted a smartwatch. Admittedly, the dream was that I’d be using this piece of tech to track ambitious hikes and long walks. Maybe even runs. I had a very athletic vision of myself following recovery, which, of course, ended up not being my reality.

Still, I got a smartwatch, and it’s proven to be a helpful accessory in my post-transplant life. It’s just one of the many ways I rely on modern technology to keep track of my health and simplify my day-to-day activities.

My phone and smartwatch

While it’s not the same as what I envisioned, I do use my watch to track my workouts. Tracking my fitness has proven helpful in monitoring my long-term health. When recovering from a period of difficulty, I’m able to go back through this data and see when I was last regularly active. In the past, this has helped me understand my health trends over months and even years.

I also use my watch to monitor my heart rate, which sometimes runs high. When I don’t have a pulse oximeter nearby, my watch is helpful for quick check-ins, and I find the data to be fairly reliable. Once again, I can compare these trends over time, which is incredibly informative.

Finally, I rely on my phone and watch for medication reminders. The timing for transplant medications is critical. Every day, I take my meds at 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., and I set alarms on my phone for each of these. If I also wear my watch, the alarm will sound as well. This system is very effective and keeps me from missing doses.

Apps and patient portals

Using health-based applications also helps me stay on top of how I’m feeling. Countless apps allow for healthcare input, such as changes to medications and symptoms. An app as simple as a period tracker can bring clarity to the impact that menstruation has on my other symptoms, such as migraines.

Another modern improvement is the use of patient portals, which have become much more common since I was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension in 1999. Patient information used to be so difficult to access. My mom’s initial record-keeping solution for my health information involved handwritten notes in a black notebook.

Now, as an avid portal user, with the click of a button, I can access the results of my lab work, information about my medications and diagnoses, and a calendar of all my upcoming appointments. Knowing that this information exists in one easily accessible place is a relief.

Modern conveniences

Finally, generic tech improvements in society have undeniably benefited the chronic illness community. Some examples include Uber, DoorDash, and Instacart. These app-based interfaces are all geared toward services of convenience. I’m a frequent user of these types of services, especially in times of increased illness when having food or groceries delivered makes the day much easier.

I’m not always excited about the task of managing my physical health, along with the massive amounts of record-keeping it requires. But I am thankful to live in a time of technological advancement that makes it all a bit easier. It’s always thrilling to learn that there is a new aspect of modern tech that I can take advantage of to better my knowledge of my health or to improve my quality of life.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.