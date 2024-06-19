Summer heat means those of us with PH must remain vigilant

As I opened my email inbox, a headline instantly caught my eye: “Massive heat wave heading for USA next week.” This got me thinking about how heat affects those of us with pulmonary hypertension (PH). Here in sunny San Diego, many in our PH community are bracing for the extreme heat.

As summer officially kicks off this week, the forecast looks perilous for those of us with PH. Heat and sunlight can exacerbate PH symptoms, a common ordeal we all share. We must tune into our bodies and monitor how we react to prolonged heat and sunlight. Although I adore the sunshine and the beach is my sanctuary, I notice an increase in my symptoms on hotter days, including palpitations, headaches, and shortness of breath.

Relocating from the Gulf Coast of Texas to Southern California has been a blessing for me. It offers more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors without the oppressive heat and humidity that worsened my health in Texas. Fellow Bionews columnist Benjamin Hofmeister, who battles multiple sclerosis, says he also faces similar challenges with the heat and humidity in Alabama.

For many PH patients, diuretics like Lasix (furosemide) are lifesavers, preventing swelling and reducing the risk of congestive heart failure (CHF). However, these medications make us more susceptible to heat, and sweating can lead to dehydration. Our kidneys are vital to regulating electrolytes, minerals, and water, but those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) face compromised functioning of these organs. Eating a balanced diet and monitoring fluid intake becomes a delicate dance to maintain our health.

Did you know that summer heat can diminish our appetite, too? When it’s scorching hot, I crave cooler foods and tend to eat less, which isn’t great since I already have the eating habits of a grazing toddler on most days. In response, my nephrologist set up a few sessions for me with a dietitian who specializes in kidney disease.

After two of these appointments, the dietitian humorously suggested I ask my daughter, Kayla, for advice. Kayla is a registered dietitian, so I asked her for some insight about why we eat less during the summer months. Following are excerpts of our conversation.

JC: Why are we less hungry when it’s hot out?

KC: When it’s hot outside, our bodies work hard to stay cool, and all this extra work can decrease our appetite. The body prioritizes regulating its temperature, often at the expense of hunger signals. Physiologically, digestion generates heat, so eating less helps keep internal temperatures down. Unsurprisingly, hot weather can also exhaust us, which diminishes our hunger.

What heart-healthy, lighter foods do you recommend during these times?

For heart-healthy eating in the heat, stick to light and nutrient-rich foods. Fresh salads with avocado and nuts, whole grains like quinoa and barley, and lean proteins like grilled chicken or fish are excellent choices. Seasonal fruits and veggies like berries, cucumbers, and tomatoes are refreshing and packed with vitamins and antioxidants. If you haven’t tried grilling fruits or vegetables lately, give it a go for a quick and easy summer side dish!

How can those who need to monitor fluid intake due to CHF or CKD increase foods with higher water content?

For those needing to monitor fluid intake due to conditions like CHF or CKD, balancing hydration with dietary restrictions is key. Opt for foods that boost hydration but are lower in volume. Fruits like grapes or berries offer hydration in smaller, more controlled quantities than watermelon or cucumber. Always coordinate with your healthcare provider to adjust fluid intake recommendations to your daily needs and medical guidance.

Kayla is excellent at keeping me in check, especially when it comes to my favorites like watermelon and cucumbers. These refreshing, high-water treats are delicious but best enjoyed in moderation. My nephrologist constantly reminds me of this, particularly on those scorching summer days when I feel extra thirsty.

It’s a tricky balance between managing fluid retention and avoiding dehydration. Remember, our bodies work nonstop to regulate our temperature and stabilize us. Let’s be mindful and give them the care they deserve during these hot summer months. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and relish all of summer’s fantastic joys!

