PHA launches certificate program for healthcare professionals

The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) has launched a certificate program to provide advanced practice providers and allied health professionals with specialized training for diagnosis, treatment, and management of pulmonary hypertension (PH).

Enrollment in the Pulmonary Hypertension Certificate Program’s first group, starting in June, is now open, the PHA said. Enrollment will close on June 2, earlier if maximum capacity is reached. If spots fill up, participants may join a wait list or enroll in the next available program. Sessions will be held in January and June each year.

Participants may register for the adult or pediatric group. Each group will have up to 40 participants.

“I hope that participating in the course will translate into improved recognition and accuracy of diagnosis and better patient conversation,” Melisa Wilson, a nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Orlando and the program’s curriculum director, said in an association press release. “Furthermore, I hope the program will provide a sense of community, especially for those new to the field.”

Venus Anderson, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Children’s Nebraska, is the assistant curriculum director.

Training includes virtual meetings, assignments

The six-month program will provide specialized training to help participants recognize early PH symptoms, which may include shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain. It will also cover diagnostic techniques, including right heart catheterization, echocardiography, and advanced imaging techniques.

Treatment strategies for PH, including prostacyclin-based medications — therapies based on a lab-made version of prostacyclin, a naturally occurring molecule that helps the pulmonary arteries relax and widen — will also be addressed. Other themes include risk assessment and patient-centered care.

The program consists of live, virtual meetings and self-paced coursework with monthly assignments, which participants can balance according to their schedules. Virtual classes will be held via Zoom monthly on Wednesday evenings, with recordings being made available.

The course will include self-paced modules to reinforce learning, and optional supplemental courses that may be self-paced or live. Participants will have access to a chat group with faculty and peers for collaboration and mentoring.

During the program, participants will learn from experienced faculty and experts in PH management, join case discussions, and earn Continuing Medical Education/Continuing Education Unit credits for professional development — up to 27.5 credits for the pediatric track and up to 31 credits for the adult track.

Participation costs range from $299 for nurses and other allied health professionals to $699 for physicians who are not PHA members.

Non-members may join the PHA and register at discounted rates. For that, the association offers a 20% promotion through June 30 for new memberships.

Scholarships are available for participants who do not receive support for professional development, funded by a donation from Gossamer Bio.

Those who complete the program will earn a certificate of specialized knowledge in PH care that is valid for five years.