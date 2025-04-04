Phaware podcast series to shine light on advancements in PH-ILD

The advocacy organization Phaware is launching a series of podcasts to explore new advances in the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The series will be launched as part of “I’m Aware That I’m Rare: the phaware podcast,” which can be found online and on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube Music. The first episode of the PH-ILD series will premiere on April 7, with new ones dropping every Monday.

“These episodes [represent] a pivotal moment for the PH-ILD community,” Steve Van Wormer, cofounder of Phaware and executive producer of the “I’m Aware That I’m Rare” podcast, said in a press release from the nonprofit.

Interstitial lung diseases, known as ILDs, are a group of disorders marked by scarring in the lungs. Such scarring can set the stage for pulmonary hypertension, which is defined by abnormally high pressure in the vessels that carry blood through the lungs.

Phaware podcasts sponsored by 3 companies developing treatments

The upcoming podcast series will feature discussions of ongoing clinical trials in PH-ILD as well as treatments that are on the verge of potential approvals. The series will feature a range of experts in PH-ILD from U.S. institutions who will share their perspectives on these advances.

“We are thrilled to bring together such an distinguished panel of experts to discuss how research and innovation are driving meaningful change for patients worldwide,” Van Wormer said.

The PH-ILD podcast series is sponsored by Liquidia, Pulmovant, and Gossamer Bio. All three companies are working to develop new treatments for the condition.

Roger Jeffs, PhD, CEO of Liquidia, said the company is “grateful to join hands with Phaware on this important awareness campaign.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now reviewing Liquidia’s Yutrepia as a treatment for PH-ILD. A final decision by the regulatory agency is expected by May 23.

“Raising awareness of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (or PH-ILD) alongside our advocacy partners is a critical component of our collective effort to ensure patients, caregivers and physicians feel informed and empowered,” Jeffs said. “We look forward to helping ensure this vastly underserved patient population can be properly diagnosed and treated effectively.”

Gossamer’s experimental therapy seralutinib is also being developed as a potential treatment for PH-ILD. Pulmovant’s mosliciguat, meanwhile, is being tested in a PH-ILD Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT06635850) at two U.S. locations.

Drew Fromkin, CEO of Pulmovant, noted that the podcast series will “[bring] forward stories and expert opinions to educate and empower patients about this life-threatening and often-misdiagnosed disease.”

Fromkin said Pulmovant is “proud to support the innovative work of Phaware global association” in this new venture.

“Podcasts are an excellent channel for increasing disease awareness and fostering community among patients, families, and their providers. Pulmovant is pleased to be at the forefront of this important initiative alongside some of our industry colleagues,” Fromkin said.