The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) will host two events the last weekend of October to raise awareness about pulmonary hypertension (PH), seek funding, and support the PH community in anticipation of PH Awareness Month, which happens every November.

Both events will be held in Arizona, the association announced in a press release.

PH affects about 75 million people around the world, but the disease’s nonspecific symptoms make diagnosing it challenging. Delays in receiving the correct diagnosis can affect clinical outcomes, but better understanding of the disease and better treatments have improved patients’ survival and quality of life.

“Over and over, I have seen that the patients who are most successful at controlling their PH are the ones who are most educated about their disease and most proactive about their care,” said Naomi Habib, MD, co-director of Arizona Pulmonary Specialists.

Supporting PH patients with workshop, fundraiser

Habib and Karim El-Kersh, MD, a critical care specialist from Banner University Lung Institute, are co-chairs of the first event, PHA Connects: PH Community Workshop, on Oct. 26.

The free workshop is intended to provide useful information to the PH community and raise awareness. Healthcare providers, people with PH, and caregivers will talk about disease management, provide insights on the latest treatment, and offer updates on ongoing research. Other activities include support group sessions and the opportunity to meet and connect with local medical experts and PH community members.

Organizers are inviting patients, caregivers, family members, and healthcare professionals interested in learning more about PH to register online and attend in person at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.

“This workshop will empower patients with the knowledge and tools they need to seek expert care and to live a lifestyle that provides the best chance of controlling their disease,” Habib said.

On Oct. 27, the PH community and supporters are invited to attend the second annual Phoenix O2breathe Walk from 9 to 11 a.m., at Eldorado Park in Scottsdale. The one-mile walk, which is free and family-friendly, is designed to raise funds to support PHA’s programs, educational resources, and services.

After registration and sign-in, participants will receive a personalized fundraising page to track their progress. Supporters can get involved by becoming team captains or members, by walking individually, or by donating. Raising $50 nets an O2breathe T-shirt.

The PHA invites members of the media to participate and can RSVP by emailing [email protected] and arrange interviews with experts and other participants.

The PHA is the largest nonprofit patient association working to benefit the PH community by providing education and funding, promoting research, and facilitating quality patient care. It seeks to improve the lives of all those affected by this condition and engaging directly with patients.