Even with pulmonary hypertension, you can have a safe Halloween

All my Halloween nights were the same when I was growing up.

First, my parents would bring me and my siblings to our family friend’s house, where we consumed sloppy Joes and Jell-O jigglers. Then the kids would disperse to various homes on the street to begin the festivities. I’d go to my best friend’s house, where we’d finish getting into costume. Then, trailing after her big sisters, we’d commence our walk through the neighborhood to gather treats.

For children and parents alike, Halloween can be one of the more exhausting holidays. Getting dressed up, going out trick-or-treating, and ending the night in a sugar coma can take a toll on anyone. But it’s especially tiring for anyone like me, with pulmonary hypertension (PH) or another chronic condition.

When I was small, I tackled the night with no issues. But as I got older and my illness progressed, several aspects of the holiday became stressful. Here are some things I did as a trick-or-treater that helped make Halloween easier — and a few other tips I wish I’d thought of back then.

Weather and dress

PH can make extreme temperatures feel more uncomfortable, causing more or worsening symptoms. For that reason, it’s crucial to factor weather into any outdoor activity. Living in Minnesota, I always dressed for cold weather in late October. That meant picking a naturally warm costume that also allowed for layers. I also used hand and foot warmers sometimes for my extremities.

For warm climates, I’d recommend the opposite. Dressing cool, drinking water, and bringing a personal fan could all help the trick-or-treat trek feel more manageable.

I learned that you should also consider whether your costume will be worn all night. Over time, a heavy costume or one with carried accessories can become uncomfortable. Ultimately, the goal is to prevent any added strain.

Transport

I walked when I went trick-or-treating, although my friend and I shortened our circuit over the years. But a couple of options, such as using a wagon or a bike, can help make transportation easier from one house to another, lessening the strain of the night.

Another option is to ride in a car from house to house. That might be more practical in some neighborhoods than others, which is something to consider beforehand. A car, however, does offer the luxury of heat and air conditioning while also breaking up the walking.

My other recommendation? Skip the long driveways altogether.

Candy consumption

Many people with chronic illnesses have dietary restrictions. I don’t recall ever needing to restrict my candy intake in regard to my PH diagnosis, so that was never a Halloween issue for me. But that said, I know, as a transplant recipient, that excess sugar consumption is frowned upon.

If you’re a parent battling with a child about their sugar consumption because of health concerns, you could create a trading system in which the kids would “pay” you a certain number of candies in exchange for a toy or alternative prize. That way, they can still go trick-or-treating and look forward to something afterward.

Alternative celebration

Finally, if you’re the parent of a child with medical needs or have medical needs yourself — making the prospect of dressing up and trick-or-treating feel unfeasible — there are always other ways to celebrate. Make an event of staying home and handing out candy, host a get-together with family and friends, or even have a spooky pizza and movie night: All are good options for the holiday.

I loved Halloween growing up, but looking back, the physical strain of it always made me stressed. Adaptations such as these, and having a relaxed friend who never pushed an agenda, made it all possible for me. Sometimes, living with chronic illness means rolling with the punches and doing the best you can with the circumstances. It shouldn’t stop you from celebrating.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.