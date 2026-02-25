I think it's helpful in many ways, but there needs to be a balance

A few weeks ago, a close friend who also manages a rare disease asked for my thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. She sounded anxious — AI was suddenly appearing in her medical appointments, and she wasn’t sure what to make of it.

This issue has actually been on my mind for some time.

Managing pulmonary hypertension (PH) and other coexisting conditions means I’m no stranger to medical appointments, so I’ve had a front-row seat to this shift. In my area, AI has already become part of the healthcare landscape. Early last year, my therapist emailed her other clients and me to ask if we were comfortable with AI taking notes during our calls. I agreed and signed a waiver. Now, she simply confirms my consent before each session begins.

Recommended Reading When coexisting conditions complicate our health strategy

Caution is key

Initially, I was apprehensive, much like when the Amazon Echo first started listening to us in our living rooms. But now, I find myself cautiously hopeful. Using AI in healthcare could let providers capture every detail from our visits. If my doctors aren’t buried in their laptops typing, they can actually look at me. Reducing time spent on documentation sounds like a win for everyone.

But just how accurate can AI truly be?

I’m certainly not alone in asking this. A colleague, Sarcoidosis News columnist Kerry Wong, recently wrote a column titled, “Patients and healthcare providers should approach AI with caution.” I completely agree. Those of us managing rare diseases and other complex health conditions need to know our charts are accurate. We deserve the best care possible, and in the rare disease community, a so-called simple clerical mistake isn’t just annoying — it could be a matter of life or death.

As I reflect further, I keep returning to Kerry’s example of an AI report listing the wrong medication. That possibility is frightening, especially since I’ve experienced hospitalizations during which my own medication lists weren’t accurately updated. Of course, humans make mistakes, too. Perhaps wider use of AI could help solve this problem by cross-referencing data more quickly and reliably than an overworked healthcare provider.

Another question we discussed is whether AI can actually help speed up the time to diagnosis. I’ve read that integrating this newer technology might accelerate the diagnostic process. In the PH world, that’s music to our ears. Too many in our community wait years for an accurate diagnosis. We all know that earlier diagnosis is key, so that lifesaving treatments can be started sooner. If AI can spot patterns that humans miss, I’m all for it.

Pulmonary Hypertension News recently published an article about new AI tools that help predict recovery time after surgery for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. The story highlighted a survey from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Using AI in this way — predicting how much recovery time each patient needs — could be a game-changer when preparing for surgery.

Personally, I prefer to know exactly what’s coming next. I want to work with my healthcare team to develop a plan before the procedure, not scramble afterward. If AI can help set realistic expectations for what to expect after surgery, it can offer a sense of control in an otherwise somewhat unpredictable situation.

Yet part of me wonders: Where does it stop? Will we become dependent on AI in every aspect of our lives?

I think it’s a complicated balance. For now, I’m willing to embrace this technology if it means faster diagnoses and more attentive doctors, as long as we keep a human eye on those charts.

What do you think about the use of AI in healthcare? I’d love to read your perspective in the comments below.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.