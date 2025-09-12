Sticky bras are good for the heart

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) can feel like a hand is squeezing my lungs, and my arteries are tentacles of fire. Sometimes I feel like a large iron block is sitting atop my heart, squashing it and causing heart failure. The pressure can get intense.

This disabled heart of mine is an advanced case. I used to think of “advanced” as an accomplishment. (It’s amusing how words acquire a new meaning as life unfolds.) But I tell others not to think of heart failure as a death sentence. I like to think of heart remodeling (its structural and functional alterations) as changes to accommodate the body’s needs. That puts my mind at ease — when the remodeling isn’t knocking down walls, that is.

Nonetheless, there’s a shadow lingering overhead with this condition. I can ignore it most of the time, but it can be a challenge to forget the heart attack whammy that’s dangling above.

I’ve found a potentially lifesaving accessory in the fight against heart failure in women, particularly for those of us with PH. But first let me explain why this fight is so necessary.

Special worries for women

While it’s reassuring that automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have become increasingly prevalent, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute website explains that women are less likely than men to receive CPR and AED treatment following cardiac arrest in public places.

The institute’s website states, “Some people may feel shy or embarrassed about exposing a person’s breasts. They may worry that their action could be seen as inappropriate. AEDs save lives. No one should delay this life-saving treatment. AEDs include scissors to cut away clothing from the upper body.”

An article from American Heart Association News, “11 things to know to save a life with CPR,” states that seconds matter when the heart stops beating. Don’t be squeamish; don’t worry about hurting someone; just begin CPR, with or without certification. That expresses the urgency in this life-or-death scenario. The American Heart Association offers free hands-only CPR training online, along with several resources, supplies, and programs.

My most recent column, “How ‘flashing the boobs’ is helping to save women’s lives,” offers more information. Please learn more, advocate for the cause, raise awareness of the issues, and join the campaign, #FlashtheBoobs to Save a Life Campaign, led by HeartCharged, which shares information on women and heart disease.

Let’s change the statistics

I can’t change someone’s view on modesty while I’m unconscious, but I can remove obstacles before that happens. So being a solution-driven mind, I’ve decided to control what I can, increasing my odds of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest in public by no longer wearing traditional bras.

That brings me to my lifesaving accessory: sticky bras, also known as sticky cakes. They’re sticky, reusable silicone covers for boobs; they’re backless, sideless, and have no straps. They come in various colors, shapes, and sizes; some even lift or connect.

Jolie Lizana holds the Nippie’s storage box and one of the bra’s “cakes.” (Courtesy of Jolie Lizana)

I was a bit modest when I first wore them, so I felt exposed. With the type of sticky bra I got, nothing is holding down the ta-tas. For a while I was shielding my breasts by folding my arms in front or holding my handbag chest level. Now, I think of the song “Hey Ya!” and feel liberated and sassy. In fact, I think having a heart condition is the elite excuse to go braless; I’m showing up prepared!

A great Cosmopolitan article, “18 Best Sticky Bras of 2025, Tested and Reviewed by Cosmo Staffers” delves into the world of sticky bras. It’s so informative that I’m excited to try more kinds now.

I must say, it’s possible that I lucked out by trying Nippies first. I didn’t know it at the time, but they’re first on the list in the Cosmopolitan article. I liked them so much that I got a second pair. Good thing, too.

Here’s a tip I’ve learned: Wear a loose blouse and a camisole with them in hot, humid weather. I had a midsummer experience with my Nippies in the emergency room. I’m not even sure why I was there, but I was in a loose top, all sticky and sweaty. I got to my private room, where I quickly cooled off; it’s so cold in hospitals. One nipple was Nippie and the other was nippy, because somehow, between reception, triage, and my room, I lost a sticky cake.

I was mortified. All I could picture was a male nurse picking that thing up; it would’ve been full of my sweat, and by that time covered in shoe dirt and strands of hair. That poor nurse probably couldn’t keep food down for days after the female nurses stopped laughing long enough to tell him what it was.

I was too sick to laugh about it at the time, but it’s the funniest thing to me now. Boob down! Boob down! Oh, my goodness! To be fair to Nippie, summers in the South are brutal!

Have you tried sticky bras? If so, share your experiences with them and other thoughts or questions in the comments.

