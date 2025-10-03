The PAH Initiative is hosting video events in November to discuss the importance of shared decision making between doctors and patients to help manage pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The hour-long broadcasts, which are intended for adults with PAH and their caregivers, will take place at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 6, and 7 p.m. EST on Nov. 18. Registration is available online.

“The Doctor-Patient Relationship in PH: An honest dialogue about working together in pulmonary hypertension care” is being held as part of PAH Today, a national broadcast series the PAH Initiative runs to support people living with PAH. This is the second installment of the PAH Today series this year. An earlier broadcast in May focused on the benefits of exercise in PAH.

The condition is characterized by elevated pressure in the vessels that carry blood from the heart through the lungs, which puts strain on the heart and results in symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue. There is no cure, but several treatments are available to help manage the disease. Non-pharmacological interventions, ranging from exercise to talk therapy, also may help maximize quality of life.

Decision making on PAH care

Managing PAH is a lifelong endeavor that can be complicated and stressful. To ensure patients get the maximum benefit from their treatment, it’s crucial that they are able to communicate clearly and openly with their doctors. The upcoming broadcasts seek to equip patients and caregivers with tools to build strong, productive relationships with their healthcare providers.

The broadcast will feature Lana Melendres-Groves, MD, medical director of the pulmonary hypertension program at the University of New Mexico, who has been collaborating with the PAH Today series. Joining Melendres-Groves will be Haley, one of her PAH patients.

According to a press release sent to Pulmonary Hypertension News, Melendres-Groves and Haley will share “a real and inspiring talk about how shared decision making helped Haley go from disconnected and discouraged to empowered and engaged.”

Melendres-Groves will also answer live questions from attendees at the end of the presentation. Registration is required to participate live, but the broadcasts will be recorded and can be viewed later on the PAH Today website.

The PAH Initiative is sponsored by United Therapeutics to help support people with PAH. United sells several therapies for PAH, but no specific products are mentioned in programs run by the initiative.