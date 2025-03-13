Weathering the winter in Minnesota with a chronic illness

As a born and bred Minnesotan, the thrill of the winter season lives in my blood. We’re a four-season state, but the reality is that the northern Midwest freezes over into a landscape of immovable ice and snow for six months of the year. My childhood memories are stacked with images of ice skating, sledding, snow fights, and the crisp chill of below-zero temperatures that the environment raised me to endure. Or rather, it tried to.

Unfortunately, pulmonary hypertension and wintertime are natural enemies. In freezing temps, I always found it even more difficult to breathe. Any photo of me outdoors features dusky blue lips, a signifier of this struggle. I also couldn’t tolerate the cold as easily as my peers. I was always underweight, and my heart had to work hard to keep me alive. Proper circulation was a battle, and it never took long before the shivering set in, regardless of my warm layers.

Growing up in Minnesota also promised winter activities I couldn’t participate in, such as the polar plunge. Additionally, as my illness progressed through high school and college, I lost my tolerance for any outdoor pastimes. Slowly, I had to let go of the few things I’d enjoyed in the snow, including skiing and skating.

The final challenge of winter was the spike in communicable diseases, which were difficult to avoid between school and the increased time spent indoors. I’ve rarely made it through a winter without contracting at least one virus, which was always harder for me to battle compared with the average person.

I’ve always tried to love winter, but the season has never been kind to me.

I still struggle to navigate winter in Minnesota

Now, following my heart and lung transplant, I continue to face the same challenges. Not only do I struggle with cold temperatures, but avoiding viruses has become more challenging than ever because of my immunosuppression regimen. After the holidays, I usually avoid going anywhere until April. Despite these efforts, this year alone served me up a common cold, the flu, and norovirus.

Living in Minnesota with my particular health struggles means that winter will always pose these challenges. It’s something I’m coming to accept. As spring approaches, I’m reminded that it’s essential for me to enjoy the warmer months, making the most of them as I’m able.

With that said, I know winter will always come back around. These patterns have become more apparent in recent years, so I’ve made a greater effort to take care of myself while also choosing a limited number of sensible gatherings to attend for my sanity. In the remaining downtime, I spend my days knitting, reading, writing, and creating art in the warmth of the indoors. Making space for these quieter hobbies has kept me busy and allowed for a feeling of independent productivity.

I don’t always love how the seasons split my year in half — enjoying the outdoors and social gatherings in the warmth, and making the most of my home and my hobbies once the cold weather sets in. That said, it’s a practical way for me to manage the risks that winter presents, and it helps me stay sane in the isolation demanded by the season. It also makes me so grateful for summer activities like golfing, being by the pool, and spending much more time with friends and family.

In Minnesota, the winter, especially from January to March, can begin to feel very dark and long. But today, I was able to take my dog for our first outdoor walk of the year, the sun and melting snow telling me that there’s goodness to come. Once the next season is here, I’ll be ready to make the most of it.

