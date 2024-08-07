Why symptom tracking is important for managing PH

“How often do you experience heart palpitations or chest pains?”

This question is one of the first I hear every time I have an appointment with my pulmonary hypertension (PH) specialist or other members of my healthcare team. Palpitations, chest pain and tightness, shortness of breath, and other symptoms are important to track for those of us with PH, and it can be beneficial to know that information when we see our medical providers.

We can also record any triggers or patterns that may either alleviate or exacerbate our symptoms. That can help us better understand how to manage PH and effectively communicate with our healthcare team.

Some common triggers for PH symptoms include physical exertion, changes in weather or altitude, stress and anxiety, certain foods or medications, and exposure to extreme temperatures. By identifying these triggers, we can avoid them or minimize their impact on our health.

On the other hand, certain activities or habits may help to decrease PH symptoms. These might include regular exercise (under the guidance of a medical professional), relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation, maintaining a heart-healthy and balanced diet, and staying hydrated.

It’s also important to note that our symptoms may change over time, so it’s essential to regularly track and communicate any changes with our healthcare teams. That lets them know when to adjust our treatment plans and ensure optimal management of PH.

In addition to tracking patterns, symptoms, and triggers, it’s also important that we prioritize self-care, such as getting enough rest and sleep, seeking emotional support through therapy or support groups, practicing good hygiene to prevent infections, and managing stress.

Find the best method for you

There are many ways to do this sort of tracking, but they come down to paper versus electronics. I’m very much a paper person, including when I plan. Because of that, it’s easiest for me to keep track by writing quick notes in my planner, which I always take to medical appointments. Some find it easier to keep track of them on a phone app.

Tracking might be challenging at first, but try it for a week or two. I journaled for the first few years after my PH diagnosis. Now, I tend to track symptoms only when I start new treatments, get discharged from the hospital, or experience new symptoms.

Managing PH isn’t just about taking medication and following the doctor’s orders. It’s also about taking care of yourself and being your own advocate. Your healthcare team is an essential part of this self-care journey. Find the best method for you, and don’t be afraid to make adjustments along the way. Remember, each person’s journey with PH is unique, so do what feels suitable for you and your body.

Do you track your PH symptoms? If so, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

