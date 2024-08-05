FDA paves way for Phase 2 study of TX45 in PH-HFpEF patients

Experimental injection treatment aims to relax and widen blood vessels

Marisa Wexler, MS avatar

by Marisa Wexler, MS |

Share this article:

Share article via email
An oversized red pen ticks boxes labeled

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given Tectonic Therapeutic the go-ahead to start a Phase 2 clinical trial of TX45, the company’s experimental treatment for pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

“We remain enthusiastic about the potential of TX45 to address the unmet needs of patients living with PH-HFpEF for whom there is no approved therapy,” Alise Reicin, MD, president and CEO of Tectonic, said in a company press release.

Reicin noted that the planned launch of the Phase 2 trial is supported by available safety and pharmacological data from an ongoing Phase 1 study of TX45 in healthy adults as well as individuals with PH-HFpEF.

“We expect to report topline results from our Phase 1a single dose healthy volunteer trial this September and topline results from our Phase 1b single dose patient trial in mid-2025,” Reicin said.

Recommended Reading
Banner image for
July 31, 2024 Columns by Jen Cueva

So you’ve just received a pulmonary hypertension diagnosis. What now?

Global Phase 2 clinical trial to enroll broad range of PH-HFpEF patients

In PH-HFpEF, the heart is able to pump a normal or near-normal amount of blood with each heartbeat, but the heart muscle is abnormally stiff. As a result, the left ventricle — the part of the heart normally responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood out to the body — isn’t able to keep up with demands. This leads to pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs’ vessels.

TX45 contains a version of relaxin — a naturally occurring hormone that can prompt blood vessels to widen and relax, among other functions — that’s fused to part of an antibody, called an Fc domain, intended to prolong the hormone’s stability in the body.

“We believe our novel Fc-relaxin fusion protein has been engineered to optimize the pharmacology of TX45,” Reicin said.

The upcoming Phase 2 trial will take place at sites worldwide and is expected to launch in the next month, according to Tectonic. It is designed to enroll up to 180 people with PH-HFpEF, who will be randomly assigned to one of two doses of TX45 or a placebo, given by subcutaneous (under-the-skin) injection for 24 weeks (about six months), with an eight-week follow-up period after treatment ends.

Aiming to enroll a broad range of PH-HFpEF patients, the trial will include a group with combined post and precapillary pulmonary hypertension, a severe form of PH-HFpEF marked by especially high pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR, a measure of the resistance of blood vessels to blood flow through the lungs), the company reported.

A main study goal will be to assess the impact of TX45 on PVR and other measures of blood flow in the lungs. Six-minute walk distance, a standardized assessment used to track exercise capacity in ambulatory individuals, also will be assessed.

Top-line trial results are expected in 2026.

Print This Page

About the Author

Marisa Wexler, MS avatar
Marisa Wexler, MS Marisa holds a Master of Science in cellular and molecular pathology from the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied novel genetic drivers of ovarian cancer. Her areas of expertise include cancer biology, immunology, and genetics, and she has worked as a science writing and communications intern for the Genetics Society of America.

Tags

clinical trials, PH-HFpEF

Recent Posts


Recommended reading