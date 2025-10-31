The advocacy organization Phaware has launched a new mobile app to help people living with pulmonary hypertension (PH) better manage their condition.

Called Heart Works – phaware, the app is available on iPhone, Apple Watch, and Android devices — launching just in time for Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month, held each November to raise awareness about the condition. PH is marked by high pressure in the vessels that carry blood from the heart through the lungs.

“Phaware Global Association is thrilled to announce the all-new Pulmonary Hypertension Mobile Research & Resource App, Heart Works – phaware, just in time for awareness month,” Steve Van Wormer, co-founder and president of Phaware, said in an email to Pulmonary Hypertension News.

The app integrates news about PH with sensors and data collection tools that can be used in clinical trials. The goal is to make an all-in-one tool PH patients can use to manage different facets of the disease.

“Whether you’re newly diagnosed, a long-term patient, a healthcare professional or community supporter, Heart Works delivers tailored education, clinical trials, news and numerous other resources directly to you — wherever you are across the globe,” Van Wormer said.

Global partnerships helped bring app to life

The app was created through collaborations between Phaware, Pulmonary Hypertension News, and other PH-focused organizations — including PHAEurope & Global, Team Phenomenal Hope, the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada, and the Alliance for Pulmonary Hypertension.

“Together, we’re driving awareness, accelerating research, and empowering the PH Community worldwide,” Van Wormer said. “By listening, learning and sharing, we’re building a world where every PH patient and care partner has a seat at the table, a platform for their story and a voice in the care that will help define their tomorrow.”

Van Wormer noted the app isn’t just for people with PH — it’s also designed for family members, clinicians, and others who support the PH community. He said downloading the app or listening to Phaware’s podcast series are great ways to get involved during PH Awareness Month this year.

“Pulmonary hypertension knows no boundaries. It affects people of every age, race, gender,” Van Wormer said. “Through storytelling on our I’m Aware That I’m Rare: the phaware Podcast series, we raise #phawareness, educate and connect those living in isolation and amplify the powerful voices of patients, caregivers, and the global PH community. Together, we’re shining a light on every rare story that deserves to be heard and educating the public along the way.”

“Every listen, like and follow helps shine a light on the powerful voices within our global PH community,” Van Wormer added.

PHA promotes whole-person health during Awareness Month

Advocates are also encouraged to explore events hosted by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA). This year, PHA’s campaign — “EmPHasize Your Health” — highlights the importance of whole-person health, including physical and emotional well-being, for people with PH. The campaign also aims to increase awareness of PH among people who have pre-existing conditions that increase PH risk.

“The global PH community is invited to join in raising awareness, sharing experiences and helping more people understand the realities of PH and the need for early diagnosis, treatment and support,” the PHA states on its website.

PHA’s November lineup includes an advocacy webinar on Nov. 4, along with several events focused on chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) — a rare type of PH caused by blood clots. PHA will host a webinar on Nov. 12, which is CTEPH awareness day; there will also be a nationwide virtual support group for people with CTEPH held on Nov. 18.

Through these awareness efforts, advocates hope to highlight the impact of PH and move closer to a world with better treatments available.

“For patients and families living with pulmonary hypertension, every day brings extraordinary challenges, 365 days a year. That’s why #phawareness Month is more than a single moment of recognition… it’s a worldwide call to action,” Van Wormer said. “Together, we can raise awareness, inspire research, and empower the PH community across the globe.”