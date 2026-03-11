Balancing Southern flavors and a heart-healthy diet with PH

Small changes have made a big difference in how I feel

If you’re looking for March Madness stories, you won’t find them here. But if you want to talk about food, now that’s my jam!

I grew up in the South, where food was more than just nourishment; it was our love language. From backyard barbecues to Sunday fried chicken dinners with extended family, meals were a time to connect, share stories, and laugh. Southern staples like fried green tomatoes, okra, and crispy fried chicken hold a special place in my heart (and my taste buds). However, while they’re delicious, they’re not exactly heart-healthy.

The theme here? Fried. As much as I love these comfort foods, they don’t align with the kind of diet I should be eating as someone with pulmonary hypertension (PH). Diagnosed 21 years ago, I’ve learned that managing PH means making lifestyle changes, and nutrition plays a huge role in that.

Recommended Reading Diet changes may treat pulmonary hypertension, study suggests

Heart-healthy eating with PH

March is National Nutrition Month, making it the perfect time to reflect on how food affects our health, especially for those of us managing PH. This rare disease affects the heart and lungs, and most specialists recommend a heart-healthy diet to help manage symptoms. While we can’t control everything about PH, diet is one area where we can take charge. Eating well not only helps us feel better but also reduces strain on our hearts, which are already working overtime.

So what does a heart-healthy diet look like? It’s all about balance and making smarter choices. Think low-fat dairy, colorful fruits and veggies, beans, whole grains, and nuts. These foods provide essential nutrients without overloading our bodies. On the flip side, limiting salt and fluid intake is crucial for those of us with PH. Too much salt can lead to fluid retention, which makes our hearts work even harder.

Over the years, I’ve made some changes to enjoy the foods I love while keeping my heart in mind. I’ve swapped deep frying for air frying, which gives me the same crispy texture with far less oil. Fried foods are now reserved for special occasions, and I’ve grown to love the fresh flavors of fruits and vegetables, especially during the summer months. There’s nothing better than enjoying produce at its peak, whether it’s from my local farmers market or a community-supported agriculture box. These small changes have made a big difference in how I feel.

Here are a few tips I’ve found beneficial along the way:

Know your salt limit. Learn how much sodium is safe for you and read labels to track your intake. Stay under the limit your PH team recommends.

Flavor creatively. Use spices, herbs, garlic, lemon, and peppers instead of salt to add zest to your meals. According to my husband, I am a flavor queen!

Limit processed foods. Packaged items like canned soups, lunch meats, and frozen meals often hide high amounts of salt. Skip salty snacks like chips and pretzels, too.

Monitor fluids. If your doctor has set a daily fluid limit, stick to it to avoid overloading your system.

These tips work for me, but everyone’s journey with PH is unique. Always consult your PH healthcare team before making changes to your diet or starting an exercise plan. They might even recommend a dietitian to create a plan that fits your needs.

Nutrition isn’t just a monthly focus for those of us managing PH; it’s a daily commitment. By being proactive and mindful about what we eat, we can feel better, stay healthier, and make the most of each day. And while I’ll always cherish my Southern comfort foods, I’ve learned that a little balance and a lot of fresh produce go a long way.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.