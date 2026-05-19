Cost of healthcare is always top of mind when you’re chronically ill

High grocery, gas prices can drive up medical care, prescription expenses

Recent news from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed what many of us have likely felt while grocery shopping — prices are going up.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.8% year-over-year in April, and is higher than the 3.3% measurement in March. As inflation continues to climb, many Americans are looking for ways to cut costs and still afford their food, energy, and medical bills. These higher costs put added pressure on those of us with chronic illnesses or rare diseases like pulmonary hypertension, as we’re already paying for monthly prescriptions and medical equipment to manage our health.

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Effects seen on medical bills, at pharmacy counter

When gasoline prices surge, I immediately think about how that cost pressure could raise prices in other industries, for goods and services like medical care and prescription drugs. An independent pharmacist in Illinois, interviewed by the local NBC affiliate this month, explained how higher gas prices affect service deliveries, surge charges added by the wholesaler, and what customers are charged.

“We’ve been doing this for 57 years, and do we now have to start charging for deliveries we don’t want to? Do we have to maybe cut our deliveries instead of going every day? Are we going to have to deliver less often?” said Chad Kodiak, owner of Kodocare Pharmacy in Joliet.

These questions and choices reflect the realities of the policy decisions made by federal government officials in Washington, D.C., and how those policies impact people locally. Whether it’s the added pressure of high gas prices or the failed effort in Congress to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits that would help millions of people retain and afford their coverage, people are struggling to pay for the essentials that contribute to their quality of life. KFF polling data updated in April 2026 found that nearly half of adults surveyed said, “it is difficult to afford health care costs.” For some, that means forgoing payment on a steep medical bill or skipping a refill on a must-take medication.

I’ve written before that having a PH diagnosis means “I can’t afford not to think about affordable care,” and there are choices that patients like me have to make when confronted with higher-than-expected medical bills or sticker shock at the pharmacy counter. When your health depends on accessing healthcare services more frequently than, say, an otherwise healthy person, you’re better attuned to how much you’re spending out of pocket. Health considerations and financial decisions often become one and the same.

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Working is a lifeline to quality insurance

Health coverage in America has long been tied to one’s job. Regardless of how I feel about that pairing, it’s a reality that sick people must maneuver in a capitalist society. According to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, employer-provided insurance is the “largest source of health coverage for people under 65, covering 165.6 million people in March 2025.”

My PH treatment plan has remained fairly steady over the last 10 years, and I’m still able to work. Many other PH patients have had to change jobs or quit their careers altogether because of what this disease does to one’s body and energy levels. There are certainly tough days when I’ve used all my “spoons” by working harder or longer than I should have, and I need more than one good night’s sleep to fully recharge. But continuing to work means I have access to quality health coverage through my employer, which has helped keep the costs of my doctor and specialist visits, medications, and related medical equipment mostly manageable.

While I’m hopeful I’ll be able to work for many more years, the decision to remain in the workforce is another example of how fluctuations in the overall economy have a major impact on health-related decisions and planning for the future.

Follow Mike Naple on X @mnaple or Bluesky at @mnaple.bksy.social.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.