Creating a short-term bucket list instead of New Year’s resolutions

For many of us, the new year doesn’t bring hope or promise. Instead, it arrives with a heavy weight, filled with uncertainties that feel more threatening than exciting. We worry about declining health, medical bills burdening our families, and the persistent fear that insurance companies will deny us the treatments we need.

When, like me, you’re living with a rare, life-altering condition like pulmonary hypertension (PH), that worry isn’t a passing phase — it’s a constant companion. We rely on costly medications, often only partially covered, leaving us in a state of ongoing vigilance.

My family often notices how much time I spend on the phone, researching, or firing off emails. But this isn’t just “staying busy” — it’s the essential work of navigating a healthcare system that grows more complicated every year. It’s easy to let the administrative burden of illness consume your identity.

Recommended Reading A reliable healthcare team helps me manage my PH and CKD

Between lab work, tests, and endless appointments, managing PH and chronic kidney disease feels like a full-time job. Yet, we must find balance, making space to actually live the life we’re working so hard to protect.

For 2026, I’m skipping the usual New Year’s resolutions. Losing a few pounds or going to the gym doesn’t reflect the reality of living with a rare disease. So what’s the alternative? I’d like to share a few ways we can work toward a better year, together.

Something better

Let’s ditch resolutions altogether and create a “short-term bucket list.” Resolutions are notoriously hard to keep, and when added to the daily mountain of health challenges we face, they can leave us feeling defeated before January is even over. Let’s aim for something better.

Start by setting a few short-term goals centered on activities that genuinely excite you. Don’t get bogged down by long-term plans. Life is too unpredictable for that! Focus on the upcoming month or quarter. What brings you real joy? Maybe it’s visiting a new place or finally trying that hobby you’ve been curious about.

Don’t overlook the hidden gems in your own backyard. Playing tourist close to home can be surprisingly rewarding. My husband, Manny, and I recently took a day trip to California’s Joshua Tree National Park — a short drive that felt like a world away.

Stay connected with loved ones. Winter can bring feelings of isolation and loneliness, especially for those with chronic illness and limited mobility or energy. Reach out to friends and family, whether it’s through a video call, phone call, or handwritten letter.

Prioritize your physical health. It’s easy to let healthy habits slide during the colder months, but caring for your body is crucial for managing chronic illness. Make sure you’re getting enough rest and nourishing your body as best you can.

Another powerful way to shift your mindset is to turn your focus outward. Supporting friends or family who are facing their own challenges reminds us we’re not alone and helps break the cycle of overthinking. A simple text, heartfelt call, or handwritten card can make a bigger difference than you realize. I recently joined the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Auxiliary, and spending time with this extended family while supporting our veterans has been deeply fulfilling and grounding.

Feeling stuck in a mental loop? Try using distraction as a tool to break free. Instead of letting anxious thoughts spiral out of control, immerse yourself in a creative activity. I’ve started using adult coloring books and meditation journals, and they’ve been a game-changer. Or watch a favorite show, get lost in a good book, or spend time with loved ones — whatever helps you reset. For me, writing has become my go-to therapy and tops my list of feel-good activities.

Dedicate one day each week to full-on self-care. Disconnect from social media, and treat yourself to whatever helps you recharge. Bubble bath and a good novel? Yes, please! Catch up on much-needed sleep, laugh at a comedy, or try an adaptive Pilates class. Whatever you choose, allow yourself to fully enjoy it, guilt-free. You deserve it.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.