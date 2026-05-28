I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide care for my caregiver

It's a privilege to show my mom the love she's always shown me

Tomorrow, a surgery is taking place, but for once, I won’t be the person counting back from 10 as they’re put to sleep. Instead, it’s my mother who will be undergoing a minor procedure. Fortunately, it’s low risk, but we’ve still had a lot to consider regarding her recovery, which will take at least two weeks.

When I was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (PH) in 1999 at just 4 years old, my mom naturally took over as my primary caregiver. Even though I’m now a 30-year-old heart-lung transplant recipient, she retains that role. As we looked ahead to this planned procedure, we worked as a team to ensure that all of my needs would be covered. For example, we made sure all of my prescriptions were filled and my supplies were stocked, and we also caught up on any two-person tasks, such as cleaning my trach stoma.

Ultimately, my health is stable right now, so my needs are minimal. But my mom and I are both nervous, knowing that she’ll be unavailable for any unexpected emergencies that may arise in the next few weeks.

Of course, other people in my life can take over if needed. I’m not concerned about being left without access to care. But it still causes me some anxiety. Fingers crossed, neither of us will run into any complications, and we’ll be out of the woods quickly.

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Returning the favor

The silver lining is that this is an opportunity for me to step in as a caregiver for once. There are some things I’ll never be able to provide in times of need. If you need someone to carry a load of groceries into the house while you’re on a weight-lifting restriction, I’m probably not your girl. But there are some things I excel at, especially with postoperative care.

This time around, I’ll be helping with meal preparation, medication management, and any necessary wound care. Finally, a way of applying my nursing degree to someone other than myself!

Of course, having a family member dealing with a health concern is not ideal. But it does remind me of the ways I can reciprocate the care my family and loved ones provide for me. Whether it’s emotional care or small acts of physical support, I’m always grateful for the opportunity to return the favors that are so graciously offered to me when I’m in need.

I look forward to seeing my mom through to the other side of this, as she has done for me time and time again. It’s an immense privilege to show her even an ounce of the love she’s selflessly shown me my entire life.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.