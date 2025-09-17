Finding strength in acceptance when living with chronic pain

“Acceptance doesn’t mean resignation; it means understanding that something is what it is and that there’s got to be a way through it.” — Michael J. Fox

For over 10 years, I’ve been navigating life with chronic pain, a silent battle I’ve fought while managing pulmonary hypertension (PH) and other health issues. The quote above perfectly captures the tightrope I walk while living with persistent pain.

It’s been a while since I’ve opened up about this part of my life, as it’s not an easy topic to discuss. The physical toll is just one aspect of chronic pain, as the emotional and mental challenges, including frustration and guilt, can be equally exhausting. When my body sends signals I can’t ignore, forcing me to slow down or cancel plans, it’s easy to feel like I’m failing.

I often hesitate to take prescribed pain medications until the pain becomes unbearable. This is a personal choice influenced by fear of the stigma attached to pain medications and my own desire to just “tough it out.” I wouldn’t recommend this approach, though. In my previous career as a nurse, I saw firsthand how waiting too long to seek treatment, thereby allowing pain to escalate, can make it significantly harder to manage. Early intervention can make a big difference. However, converting this knowledge into action when you’re the one in pain isn’t always easy.

Pain is invisible, so it can be challenging for others to understand what we’re going through. Well-meaning comments can feel dismissive, and there is constant pressure to “push through.” This external judgment can lead to self-doubt and thoughts like, “Am I doing enough? Am I just complaining?” It’s a lonely place to be.

Acceptance is crucial, and it’s not a sign of surrender. Accepting pain doesn’t mean giving up hope for better days; it means acknowledging the reality of our bodies in this moment. It involves listening to our bodies when they cry out for rest instead of fighting against them until we break. Through acceptance, we can find the strength to adapt, to discover new ways of doing things, and to advocate for our needs.

Pain Awareness Month in September is a time to shed light on the experiences of millions of people living with chronic pain. It’s an opportunity to promote greater understanding and empathy, and a reminder that behind every smile, someone may be fighting a battle we know nothing about. We need to create more space for these types of conversations, free of judgment.

My journey is a continuous process that involves a combination of medical care, self-advocacy, and a whole lot of grace. For anyone else walking a similar path with chronic pain, know that you’re not alone. Your struggles are valid, and your resilience in simply navigating each day is noticed.

