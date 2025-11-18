My gratitude overflows following a lengthy health crisis

If you’re reading this, it means I’ve started to find my “PHighting” words again. A lot has happened since I last wrote a column for Pulmonary Hypertension News, and I’m readjusting after a hospitalization that shook my world like an earthquake.

A little over a year ago, my recovery from knee surgery took a scary turn. Some dangerously low oxygen saturation numbers prompted a late-night call to paramedics, who rushed me to a local hospital. A drop in oxygen levels is a serious issue when you have pulmonary hypertension (PH), and my health required immediate medical attention.

“I feel like I’m drowning,” I remember saying as I lay on the examination table while a team of ER doctors and nurses worked to oxygenate my body and support my breathing. My condition worsened, leading to intubation, further life-threatening complications, and renewed efforts to keep me alive. Once I stabilized, the doctors, along with my partner and family, decided the best course of action was to transfer me via medevac to the hospital in Virginia where I regularly receive PH care.

I spent the next six days on a ventilator in the ICU. Once I was off the ventilator, the ICU delirium is what I remember most vividly. Although this was not my first stay in an intensive care unit, the experience of delirium was entirely new to me. After some research and conversations with medical providers and family, I learned that delirium is more common than I thought. I still have flashes of memories ranging from sending loved ones out of my room because I had to dial into a nonexistent work meeting to enduring a comedic roast from co-workers. Other memories are too wild to describe fully.

If I ever found myself in a position to write short horror stories or an episode of “Black Mirror,” ICU delirium would provide a treasure trove of material. It’s a little unsettling to know that I still recall these tales of delirium, like a haunted spirit sitting on my shoulder.

As my health improved, I grew frustrated by my inability to communicate my needs due to a breathing tube. Eventually, the medical staff removed the tube, and I was well enough to move to a rehabilitation hospital to continue my recovery. I was discharged a day before Halloween in 2024. The hospitalization wasn’t without complications, and my journey to recovery has been far from straightforward.

Support from others means everything

Living with PH has taught me to expect both good and bad days, which has helped me navigate the ups and downs of my recovery. The highs included visits and cards from friends and family and moments when I could walk longer distances or complete extra exercise repetitions; the lows included missing family gatherings during the holidays, grappling with feelings of isolation and loneliness, and adjusting to new permanent health struggles that I had hoped would be temporary.

Through it all, the support from those around me has been essential. My partner, who called 911 and did everything possible to ensure that I received the best care, my parents and siblings who traveled from near and far to stand by my bedside, and everyone from various parts of my life who visited, reached out, texted, provided meals, and sent their love and support, all made a difference. I am incredibly grateful for the power of community.

I want to extend my gratitude to the nurses, doctors, paramedics, lab technicians, respiratory specialists, and healthcare workers who labored tirelessly to keep me alive. I appreciate the in-home nurse and occupational and physical therapists who eased my transition back home, and the physical therapy team I continue to see today, along with all the medical providers and specialists supporting my recovery and PH treatment.

I am thankful for the Emmy-winning television show “The Pitt” and its frequent clips of intubation scenes, which helped me process the emotional toll of this hospitalization. I’m grateful to the friends who walked with me outdoors once I regained my strength. I now have a better understanding of how pain medication can lower oxygen levels and the challenges of anesthesia for someone with PH.

Finally, I am grateful for the opportunity to write again and for the chance to find my voice. There are many pulmonary hypertension-related topics and healthcare advocacy issues I am eager to discuss, and I hope that readers will welcome me back!

Follow me on X @mnaple or Blue Sky at @mnaple.bksy.social.

