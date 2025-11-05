Taking for granted the everyday things before health takes a turn

Before I was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (PH), my life moved at full speed. I worked full time as a hospice care nurse, a job that was both emotionally demanding and deeply fulfilling. I was an active wife and mom, constantly on the go.

Many of my mornings started before sunrise, when I’d meet a friend at the neighborhood track for a jog before heading home to shower, pack lunches, and start another long day of caring for others.

Back then, I didn’t think twice about the energy it took to do those things. Washing my hair, getting dressed, even walking briskly from my car to the hospital were just a part of my daily rhythm. I took those moments of movement and freedom for granted.

But as my body began sending subtle warnings, things shifted. Climbing the stairs to my bedroom at night became slow and painful. My daughter remembers watching me crawl up those steps, and being confused and scared by what she saw happening to her mom. That image has stayed with me as a reminder of how quickly life can change.

Recommended Reading My top cooking tips for the days when PH saps my energy

Learning to accept help isn’t easy

Even grocery shopping required a strategy. I’d circle the parking lot, hoping for a spot close to the entrance. A simple act, such as pushing a cart or standing in the checkout line, might leave me lightheaded and gasping for air. I finally gave in and started using motorized carts.

Social events that once brought me immense joy — such as dancing until dawn or wandering through vibrant festivals — felt impossible. My body was aching, and my energy levels had dwindled to nothing. Even preparing for a night out became a disheartening ordeal, as I searched my wardrobe for clothes that might camouflage the unwelcome changes in my body.

For someone used to caring for others, learning to slow down and accept help was humbling. I had to grieve the life I’d known, which had been filled with motion, independence, and spontaneity. Now, I had to learn to embrace a new rhythm guided by my body’s limits.

Nevertheless, living with PH has taught me to appreciate the smallest victories, such as walking from my car to the front door without stopping, showering without needing to sit down, or waking up with enough energy to enjoy the day ahead. These moments may seem ordinary to others, but they’re gifts I no longer take for granted.

November is the month of Thanksgiving and a season for gratitude. But for those of us living with a chronic illness, gratitude isn’t confined to a single holiday; it’s a daily practice to find light, even on the hardest days.

For me, this type of gratitude is a mindset that helps me through the struggle. It’s about acknowledging my village: the family, friends, healthcare professionals, researchers, and pharmaceutical teams who have supported me on this journey. My appreciation for them is immeasurable.

This month and every month, I encourage you to pause and notice the small things that make life beautiful: the breath you take without effort, the steps you climb without fear, the laughter that fills your home. Don’t wait for a diagnosis or a holiday to remind you how precious those everyday moments truly are.

Gratitude isn’t just for November; it’s a daily practice, one mindful breath at a time.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.