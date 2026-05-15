Cereno, PHA Europe partner on patient-centered PH drug design

Initiative aims for more patient-friendly trials, increased awareness of PH

A new partnership aims to incorporate more patient perspectives into the development of medications for pulmonary hypertension (PH).

Cereno Scientific will partner with PHA Europe & Global on a patient-centered drug design project. Patient-centered drug development enables people affected by a disease to contribute throughout the development and evaluation of medications for the condition.

Patient communities may advise on logistical concerns, such as how to minimize participant burden in clinical trials and treatment priorities. They may also help researchers and pharmaceutical companies understand how patients weigh the potential benefits and risks of new therapies.

Cereno and PHA Europe said they plan to incorporate patient views into study protocols, materials, and communications, aiming to develop more “relevant, efficient, and patient-friendly trials” while supporting efforts to raise awareness of the condition. The initiative will focus on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a type of PH. Cereno is developing an experimental therapy for PAH.

“Through our clinical steering committee and ongoing dialogue with the patient community, we have already seen how patient input can enhance clinical trial execution,” Sten R. Sörensen, CEO of Cereno, said in a company press release. “We are very pleased to partner with PHA Europe & Global to further strengthen this work, with the shared goal of improving the lives of people living with PAH and other pulmonary hypertension disease.”

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Addressing an unmet need

In PH, the pressure in the pulmonary arteries (the vessels that supply blood to the lungs) rises, straining the heart.

Depending on the reason for increased blood pressure, researchers and clinicians classify PH into several types. In PAH, narrowing of the pulmonary arteries increases the blood pressure in the lungs. Another type is PH related to interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), in which lung scarring impedes blood flow.

While PH treatment options are available, there is still a substantial unmet need among patients. Cereno is developing two experimental medications that could expand choices in this space: CS1 for PAH and CS014 for PH-ILD. The company hopes to incorporate feedback from affected patients into its strategy for developing PH therapies.

“Patients are at the heart of everything we do at Cereno Scientific,” Sörensen said. “Their experiences and insights are invaluable in shaping how we develop new treatments.”

CS1, a reformulation of an anti-seizure medicine called valproic acid, has shown early signs of safety and efficacy in a Phase 2a clinical trial. Cereno is planning a Phase 2b trial to continue testing CS1 in people with PAH and has an expanded access program to provide the treatment to patients while it is still in development.

CS014, a new chemical compound that inhibits enzymes known as histone deacetylases, is in an earlier stage of development. The company recently received permission to launch a Phase 1 trial in Sweden. This will include healthy participants and may help pave the way for future trials in people with PH-ILD.

PHA Europe & Global, an umbrella advocacy and patient support organization for PH communities across Europe, will work with Cereno to incorporate patient-centered drug design into its development process.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Cereno Scientific, a company that clearly recognizes the importance of placing patients at the center of drug development,” said Gerald Fischer, managing director of PHA Europe & Global. “By working together, we can ensure that the patient voice is heard and reflected in clinical research, while also increasing awareness and understanding of pulmonary hypertension and the daily challenges faced by patients and their families.”