The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) is fundraising and advocating with a campaign called “Let Your Light Shine” this November for this year’s pulmonary hypertension (PH) awareness month.

“The efforts of PHA and the PH community are making a tremendous impact on the lives of those affected by PH,” Traci Stewart, chair of the PHA’s board of trustees, said in a press release from the association announcing the group’s intent to “celebrate the dedication and impactful efforts of the PH community as they raise awareness, and support those living with PH.”

The PHA is the largest and oldest PH-focused nonprofit in the U.S. Every November, the association leads an effort to increase awareness about PH, with projects that include spreading the word on social media, advocating elected leaders, educating the public, and raising funds to advance PH research.

Last year’s awareness month campaign, called “Live PHearlessly,” focused on spotlighting the strength and resilience of the PH community. This year, the “Let Your Light Shine” campaign will be celebrating the dedication of the community and the impact it has had.

“This small but powerful community has made remarkable strides in raising awareness and advancing research,” Stewart said. “Through continued advocacy, peer support, fundraising and volunteering, we are showing that PH doesn’t define our patients.”

The PHA is encouraging members of the PH community to get involved in every way they can, from volunteering to advocating for better care and treatment access, to sharing stories on social media to raise awareness about the chronic disease. To help, the PHA is offering an awareness month toolkit that includes images and hashtags to use on social media, and highlights opportunities to make donations and volunteer.

Supporters urged to reach out to Congress this PH Awareness Month

Among other opportunities, the PHA is urging the community to reach out to members of the U.S. Congress and encourage them to support the Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform Act, known as SOAR. This piece of legislation aims to help facilitate access to supplemental oxygen therapies for people with PH and other lung diseases.

“Every letter to Congress, every dollar raised, each research breakthrough and every new connection strengthens our commitment to PHA’s mission of improving and extending the lives of those affected by PH,” Stewart said.

Pulmonary hypertension refers to a group of disorders marked by high pressure in the vessels that carry blood from the heart through the lungs. That pressure puts strain on the heart, leading to symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. PH can affect people of all ages and backgrounds, but it is underdiagnosed and often misunderstood even among healthcare providers.

One of the highlights of this year’s awareness month will be CTEPH Awareness Day, taking place Nov. 13. This day specifically seeks to focus attention on chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, or CTEPH, a rare type of PH caused by blood clots. On that day, at 2 p.m. ET, the PHA will host a free live webinar featuring presentations from researchers who are working to expand knowledge about PH.

“Together, we are shining a light on the challenges of PH and creating a brighter future for everyone affected by this disease,” Stewart said.