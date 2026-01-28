Cold fronts and PH don’t mix, but there’s ways to combat winter pain

If you’ve ever felt like your body has a built-in weather app that predicts cold fronts with an extra side of aches, you’re not alone.

Chronic pain is a relentless companion for many, and for those of us in the pulmonary hypertension (PH) community, it can feel like an unwelcome guest that stays too long.

According to Forbes, more than 1 in 5 Americans experience chronic pain. Think about it, if you’re out and about, many of those you come across may be struggling with chronic pain. That’s a lot of people navigating life with a constant (or near-constant) reminder that their bodies have other plans.

Cold weather is a pain

For many who manage chronic pain, the colder months are like the end of a lost playoff game — tough, unrelenting, and somehow always worse than you remember. Am I right? If you find that your chronic pain gets worse in colder weather, you’re not alone.

In a small email poll I conducted with people with rare diseases, 6 of 8 reported more intense pain during cold spells. Seven also agreed that wet, rainy days affect their pain levels. As someone who manages chronic pain, I understand completely. If you say cold, damp weather makes things worse, I’m right there with you.

So, why does winter feel like a personal attack on our bodies? It’s not just in your head. When the temperature drops, so does the barometric pressure. This can cause the soft tissues and fluids around your joints to expand, putting extra pressure on already sensitive nerves.

Temperature drops also cause blood vessels to constrict, reducing blood flow to extremities and muscles. This can lead to stiffness, increased pain, and heightened discomfort. It’s almost as if your body is trying to hibernate, but your pain receptors didn’t get the memo. This is why many of us with PH feel more symptomatic during the colder months, and often experience worsened chest pain and tightness.

PH involves narrowing of the pulmonary arteries, and colder weather, coupled with changes in barometric pressure, exacerbates this by further constricting them. The Pulmonary Wellness Foundation notes that prolonged exposure to cold can lead to muscle spasms and, in severe cases, even muscle damage. Understanding this connection helps explain why colder weather often brings an increase in both the frequency and intensity of pain with PH, which can manifest as intensified shortness of breath and a burning sensation in the chest and lungs.

Warming up to some good ideas

So what can you do to combat colder temperatures? For starters, you can embrace the power of heat and layers.

Heat is a game-changer for soothing stiff muscles and joints. My heating pad is a year-round essential. For even greater relief, I apply cannabis oil to painful areas before using the heating pad. It makes a noticeable difference. Warm baths infused with essential oils are another favorite. They feel like a gentle, comforting hug for an achy body.

Layering up is a simple, but effective way to manage circulation issues that are common with PH. Invest in cozy, fuzzy socks and a stylish scarf. Personally, I’m a huge fan of fuzzy socks and comfy PJs. They’re my go-to for both warmth and comfort.

Not all pain is the same, so managing it often requires a combination of strategies. For me, this includes prescription pain medications, targeted heat, stretching, and, on occasion, massage therapy. Finding a balance that works for your body is crucial.

Thankfully, I’m living in Southern California now, so I’m not exposed to harsh winter weather as much as I used to be. However, for those of you braving colder weather, I do understand how challenging this time of year can be.

Does winter worsen your chronic pain? If so, what strategies help you find relief when the temperatures drop? I’d love to hear your tips. Please share in the comments below.

