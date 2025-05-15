Grappling with feelings of loneliness in life with chronic illness

One of the hardest things for me to talk about is the loneliness of chronic illness. The topic can quickly become uncomfortable for me and the person I’m speaking with. Still, it’s been a near constant in my life with pulmonary hypertension (PH), and ignoring it often only amplifies its impact.

Growing up, I had a relatively normal social life. Still, loneliness crept in because my life felt like it were split in half. There was the day-to-day of school, friends, and extracurriculars, but on the flip side were my daily disease management and the overbearing weight of my diagnosis, which none of my peers could quite grasp, especially given our age.

Living with a rare illness only compounded the isolation I felt. Many people try to understand PH by equating it to a more common condition, asthma, which can also cause shortness of breath. But that, of course, is not an accurate comparison.

My parents used to offer people an explanation that was popular in the PH community at the time: Living with PH is akin to constantly climbing Mount Everest. While this idea more closely represented the physical burden of poor oxygenation and progressive heart failure, it didn’t cover the emotional tax of medication schedules, hospital visits, and the reality of a terminal prognosis. It was also perhaps too grand of a concept for people to take seriously.

Ultimately, there was never a good way to help people truly understand what I was dealing with.

This gap between my realities grew larger during college. On the one hand, I was a nursing student, staying up late to study and going out with friends on the weekends — all typical for a 20-year-old. But at the same time, part of me was actively preparing for a heart-lung transplant as my health declined, with no way to plan for what would come after.

Of course, my transplant experience isolated me further from those parts of me that were once “normal.” I spent eight months in the hospital recovering — five of those in a facility across the country from my home state — with little access to my support system.

A cycle of highs and lows

The five years since have been filled with highs and lows regarding loneliness, a constant cycle of reunions and separations. I’ve spent so much time with my family that I’ll never take for granted, and I’ve had several life-giving experiences that, at one point, I thought might be lost to me forever.

At the same time, I’ve watched most friends move on from their first jobs to marriage and motherhood. Seeing them reach these milestones sometimes makes me feel like I’m living on another planet, so far away from the life I’d imagined for myself that’s mirrored in those around me.

On another note, I’ve managed to foster community in other spaces — mainly social media — which has fortified me in meaningful ways. Seeing others struggling on their own health journeys and grappling with similar feelings of “otherness” has reminded me that I’m far from the only person dealing with these issues.

I also know these feelings are heavier after a long winter spent dealing with sickness and opting for isolation. As the weather warms, everything will become easier, and I look forward to taking advantage of the joys that summer brings, including my 30th birthday celebration next month. Until then, I anticipate fewer lonely days ahead, even if that just means spending time outside with the birds.

