How I manage nausea as someone living with PH

Some days, every pill feels like an uphill battle

Can you imagine staring at a handful of pills while your stomach is already turning?

For people managing pulmonary hypertension (PH), that isn’t difficult to imagine. In fact, it may be part of everyday life.

Nausea can emerge for many reasons. It may be a symptom of PH, a side effect of one of its many treatments, or related to a coexisting condition. For me, nausea and occasional loss of appetite seem to stem from chronic kidney disease and my PH treatments.

Unfortunately, nausea is listed as a potential side effect of nearly every PH medication I’ve taken. I’ve also been told I may have gastroparesis, a condition in which the stomach empties more slowly than normal. Gastroparesis Awareness Month, observed in August, is a good opportunity to learn more about the condition.

While these medications help alleviate my symptoms and improve my quality of life, it can be frustrating when they also make me feel unwell.

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Did you know stress and anxiety can also trigger nausea and other gastrointestinal symptoms? When you’re living with rare, chronic diseases, keeping stress at bay isn’t always easy. Between medical appointments, insurance hurdles, medication changes, and concerns about the future, there’s often plenty to worry about.

Whatever the cause, nausea can be uncomfortable and frustrating.

Several years ago, my pain specialist asked if I ate breakfast before taking my morning medications. I laughed and explained that I usually had only a little juice or coffee because my morning pills often made me feel too full to eat much of anything.

As someone who takes medications three or four times a day, I know how challenging it can be to swallow another round of pills with an unsettled stomach. Sometimes it feels like a vicious cycle. The medications may contribute to nausea, but skipping them isn’t an option.

Thankfully, over the years, I’ve found a few simple strategies that help me get through those difficult days.

Small things that help

When my nausea flares, I usually crave ice-cold drinks. There’s something soothing about sipping 7Up or ginger ale over ice.

If I can tolerate something sweet, Italian ice or Icee-style frozen treats are often my go-to snack. I keep several stocked in my freezer for the days when they’re one of the few things that sound appealing.

Other times, warm peppermint or ginger-citrus tea works better. The heat can be comforting, and both peppermint and ginger are known to help settle an upset stomach.

If you know me, you know I never leave home without peppermint mints and a stash of ginger chews in my purse. They’ve come to my rescue more times than I can count, whether I’m at a doctor’s appointment, riding in the car, or simply trying to get through a busy day.

I’ve also learned that I do better eating smaller meals or snacks throughout the day rather than sitting down to a full meal. On particularly rough days, I don’t worry about eating perfectly. Instead, I focus on foods I can tolerate, such as crackers, toast, or applesauce.

Of course, what works for me may not work for everyone. Nausea can have many causes, so it’s always important to discuss persistent or worsening symptoms with your healthcare team. Sometimes medication adjustments or other treatments can help.

One of the things I value most about the PH community is how willing we are to share what works for us. Those little tips and tricks can make a big difference on tough days, and I’ve learned so much from others who truly understand what it’s like to live with this disease.

Nausea may be an unwelcome companion on this journey, but it doesn’t have to control every moment. Sometimes relief comes from a medication adjustment. Other times, it comes from a cup of peppermint tea, a ginger chew, an icy treat, or simply knowing you’re not alone.

How do you manage nausea or loss of appetite? I’d love to hear the tips and strategies that help you in the comments below.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.