Here’s what happens when I underestimate the summer heat

A recent e-bike ride I took with my husband, Manny, was quite the learning experience. What began as a pleasant afternoon quickly reminded us of the importance of heat safety, especially for those of us managing pulmonary hypertension (PH).

We had enjoyed a light lunch and a couple of beers before heading out on our bikes, but didn’t realize how hot it had gotten that afternoon.

Our first mistake was forgetting to bring water with us. By the time we reached the beach, we were both sweating heavily and feeling much hotter than we thought we would. We were relieved to eventually hop back in the Jeep, load up our bikes, and make a quick stop for ice-cold water and Gatorade.

Unfortunately for me, that wasn’t enough. During our 20-minute drive home, I started feeling nauseous and lightheaded. When we arrived, I immediately went inside to cool down. I turned on the air conditioning, used a cold cloth to wash my face, and applied a cold pack to the back of my neck.

Later, my legs started cramping, which didn’t surprise me because muscle cramps are a common symptom of heat exhaustion.

PH strains the cardiovascular system, and when hot weather is added to the mix, the body has to work even harder to regulate its temperature and maintain proper circulation. People taking diuretics to treat swelling due to congestive heart failure face an additional challenge: These medications can make us more susceptible to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.

Many of us face another issue we don’t often discuss: increased sensitivity to sunlight, which means we need to be extra cautious about sun exposure and heat-related activities.

Given all of this, here are some tips to help you protect yourself from the heat:

Start hydrating early: Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. Drink water and electrolyte-replenishing beverages before heading outside and keep drinking them throughout your activities. However, be aware of any fluid restrictions you might have.

Choose time wisely: Plan outdoor activities for cooler times of the day, such as early morning or late afternoon. Avoid peak heat hours when possible.

Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing that allows your skin to breathe. Don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun.

Recognize the warning signs: Be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as nausea, dizziness, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, and fatigue. These things are your body’s way of signaling that you need to take action.

Have a cooling plan: Always know where you can quickly access air conditioning or shade. For longer outings, consider bringing cooling towels or ice packs.

Managing PH helps us learn to be in tune with our bodies. Apply that same awareness to heat safety. It doesn’t mean we have to avoid outdoor activities altogether, but it does require a strategic approach. Taking extra precautions isn’t surrendering to our condition; it’s about taking control.

Remember, it’s always better to cut an activity short than to deal with the consequences of overheating. We already face enough health challenges, so there’s no need to add unnecessary stress due to heat exhaustion.

Stay safe out there. Taking care of ourselves allows us to continue enjoying the activities we love, just with a bit more planning and awareness.

