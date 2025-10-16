I’m disappointed that the ‘October slide’ seems to be a thing

In my 19 years of living with pulmonary hypertension (PH), winters were always the hardest season. Because of the increased spread of communicable diseases and the harsh weather here in Minnesota, it was rare for me to make it through the season without some decline in health.

Since my heart and lung transplant in 2018, however, winters have been hit or miss. But I’ve noticed a new pattern that’s developed: Without fail, I always experience some type of health issue in October.

Last year, while I was dealing with an infection, I saw a TikTok video of someone with a chronic illness who was describing a difficult month she’d had. Interestingly, several people commented on how October is a difficult month for those in the chronic illness community. There’s actually a term for it: “the October slide.”

Worrying about the what-ifs

This phenomenon probably can be attributed to the shortening of days, changes in weather, and the spread of viral illnesses as winter approaches. Given that my health has been stable recently, I was hopeful that this year would be different for me. Unfortunately, though, last month, I started experiencing some bleeding in my lungs.

At first, it was a benign symptom, but slowly, it started affecting my breathing. By the first week in October, I was having a bronchoscopy.

Ultimately, my healthcare team has ruled out anything of grave concern. My test results showed a minor infection, but my doctor doesn’t know if that is the cause of the bleeding. For now, we’re making small adjustments to my treatment before we reevaluate the situation. I’m feeling a little better this week and hope the issue fades over time.

I was caught off guard by the anxiety I experienced as this situation unfolded. For the first time in a while, my mind was preoccupied by the what-ifs in the days preceding my bronchoscopy. Now, I’m frustrated by this pattern of having health challenges in the fall. Since my transplant, I’ve become familiar with certain triggers and how they affect my mental health, and October is definitely a stressor.

This year, as I grappled with these emotions, I started journaling, something I hadn’t done in ages. I immediately saw benefits. At the height of my anxiety, I found myself sitting down and writing, “What are my greatest fears?” My responses included things like “cancer” and “[organ] rejection.” Writing down these fears helped me minimize them in my mind.

I don’t know what the next few weeks will bring. But I’m doing my best to stay positive, especially because, apart from the October slide, it really is my favorite month, and I’m working hard to cope with any changes I might face.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.