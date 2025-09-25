I trust my doctors with my vaccine recommendations

Like many parents in the 1990s, my mom and dad opted to have my siblings and me regularly vaccinated according to the recommended schedule. I’m not sure they thought twice about it. This was common practice among most families we knew in the Midwest and was eventually required at the schools we attended.

When I was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (PH) in 1999, our family became more aware of the role of vaccines in health. Anyone living with PH knows that even the common cold can wreak havoc on the body, and I was no exception. As I grew older, my family put more thought into which available vaccines we received. For example, all five members of my family have always gotten the yearly flu vaccine in an attempt to mitigate illness within our household.

My parents and I relied on medical advice for any additional recommendations for me personally. More than once, I received the pneumonia vaccine, which I qualified for as a child with a complex pulmonary illness. Anything that could provide a small aid to my already fragile state was always welcome. In my mind, the pros clearly outweighed the cons.

When I was evaluated for a heart and lung transplant, I had to fill in the gaps of any vaccines I hadn’t received over the years, as certain vaccines cannot be given post-transplant. I specifically recall needing to get the hepatitis B vaccine, which was a series of three shots over six months. Vaccines before and after transplant are an essential aspect of care, given that transplant medications weaken the immune system. Eager to move forward with the transplant process, I followed these recommendations without question.

Following my transplant in 2018, I never could’ve imagined how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect vaccine recommendations and the discussions surrounding them. Since then, the topic has only become more divisive. As someone who has fought hard to protect my health and always placed immense trust in my care team, I continue to listen to my doctors’ recommendations, knowing vaccination is a topic the transplant community has studied thoroughly.

With that said, it’s unfortunately not as simple as following medical advice. As a solid organ transplant recipient, I stand between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, the vaccines I receive are less effective for me due to my suppressed immune system. On the other hand, I am highly susceptible to illness. These two facts leave me in a perpetually vulnerable state.

When in doubt, I rely on my care team

For that reason, I’ve learned to set my own boundaries for my comfort regarding vaccinations, especially during the winter months when rates of acute illness spike. For example, I request that all family members be vaccinated when attending family holidays at our house. During certain periods, I have also had open conversations with friends regarding their vaccination status, so that I could be fully informed of any increased risk in group settings. Finally, I repeatedly (and with love) remind my loved ones that I do not wish to keep company with them when they are dealing with an active contagious illness.

These conversations can occasionally be uncomfortable, but it’s never a matter of shaming someone else for their lifestyle or choices. It is simply a way for me to take control of my health and protect my mental peace. Ultimately, it relates back to trusting my doctors’ recommendations and being willing to follow their advice.

The vaccine discussions flooding the media lately can undoubtedly cause a great deal of strife, especially for someone like me who has increasingly relied on the benefit of herd immunity throughout her life. It can also cause confusion for patients when there is conflicting advice from different sources.

Through the noise, I will continue to rely on my care team for the safe and effective administration of vaccines tailored to my specific health needs. Through the uncertainty, I trust that my medical team will continue to recommend what is in my best interest, knowing that they have the most current research in mind. Under their guidance, I will always take as many actions as I can to safeguard my health.

