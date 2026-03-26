Accuracy in TV medical dramas is deeply personal to me

'The Pitt' isn't perfect, but it's the best depiction of an ED I've seen

I’m a ’90s baby, which means medical dramas were at peak popularity during my childhood. Shows like “ER” and “Grey’s Anatomy” were among the big hits, often portraying a fantasy version of healthcare and hospital life. Throughout high school and college, I frequently indulged in this genre. I remember nights with my friends in nursing school, watching old and new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” not caring much about the accuracy.

The only episode that ever bothered me involved a young girl being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension (PH). By the end of the episode, the doctor told her family that as long as she continued receiving her intravenous treatment, which could be carried in a little backpack, she would lead a normal and happy life.

As a young adult who, at the time, was facing the end stages of PH, I knew this was a completely inaccurate representation of the illness. It was so disappointing to realize the PH community had missed out on an amazing opportunity for public education.

Since my heart and lung transplant in 2018 and the resulting trauma, I’ve largely taken a break from medical dramas. I’ve caught an episode on TV here and there, and the inaccuracies irritated me. Some of the more maddening scenarios romanticized or simplified the transplant process, which, of course, is quite personal to me.

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A big step toward more accurate representation

It was the 2025 premiere of the now-award-winning series “The Pitt” that drew me back in. The show depicts one shift per season at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, following the chaos of the emergency department (ED). As a lifelong patient who has also gone through nursing school and completed clinical rotations in various settings, I know this show is not perfect. Sometimes a doctor takes on a task meant for a nurse, or a patient’s condition improves a bit too quickly. That said, I believe this is the closest a drama series has ever come to accurately depicting the various perspectives in the ED.

Aside from factual accuracy, “The Pitt” also seeks to tell stories that don’t always receive the attention and care they deserve. From the complexities of navigating health insurance to burnout among healthcare workers, this show has pushed narratives that aren’t always easy for the general public to digest.

I’ve been personally affected by many of the storylines; one involving organ donation hit close to home. But I’ve also been moved by the way they’ve dealt with everything from addiction to sickle cell anemia. Most recently, the show featured an incredible character arc dealing with end-of-life care.

More often than not, it seems the writers are working hard to flesh out these stories that are frequently misunderstood. I know how important this is and how much it means to the affected populations.

In addition to the broader medical storylines, “The Pitt” also pays close attention to the details. At one point, my mom said, “Look, that’s you!” She was referring to a brief shot of a young woman lying on a gurney while awaiting care in the hospital’s hallway. This was just weeks after I had the same experience of waiting for care on a gurney in the ED hallway. The show certainly demonstrates that beds in the ED are hard to come by.

As a lifelong patient, I have witnessed many aspects of healthcare, especially in the ED, change in recent years. Hospitals are facing staffing issues, financial strain, and increased aggression from the populations they serve. To see the stress and strain of that environment portrayed so accurately is amazing. Moreover, it has sparked extensive conversations and education among healthcare workers and patients on social media. People on both sides are feeling empowered to speak up about their experiences.

“The Pitt” may not be perfect, but I appreciate how it has sparked greater interest in the realities of healthcare and its impact on our society.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.