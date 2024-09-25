Old and new ‘PHriends’ made for an unforgettable PHA conference

In August, I had the amazing opportunity to attend the Pulmonary Hypertension Association’s (PHA) International PH Conference in Indianapolis. Meeting newly diagnosed patients and caregivers was a vibrant experience. For many, it was their first time attending such an event, and the energy was contagious. Even the pharmaceutical and healthcare teams appeared hopeful.

The conference offered educational and group support sessions, workshops, and panels, with a focus on the latest research and therapies for those of us with pulmonary hypertension (PH). The excitement around new treatments for PH was palpable, and hope buzzed in the air.

Several presentations stressed the need for early diagnosis and treatment of PH, demonstrating how a delayed diagnosis harms a patient’s health and quality of life. We are fortunate to have extraordinary healthcare professionals and researchers who are passionate and dedicated to finding new treatments.

What moved me deeply was the immense support and motivation shared among attendees. Despite our uniquely challenging situations, we are united and can help one another by exchanging stories and tips. This sense of community is vital, as living with PH often feels isolating. Meeting so many first-time attendees was genuinely uplifting.

Recommended Reading CS1 receives orphan medicinal product status for PAH in Europe

Connecting with some, reconnecting with others

I had the pleasure of finally meeting in person Mike Naple, a fellow Pulmonary Hypertension News patient columnist and new PHA board member. I was able to see and chat with him many times throughout the weekend.

In addition, I reconnected with long-term “PHriends” whom I hadn’t seen in about 10 years. A decade ago, we had limited treatment options, and our futures seemed uncertain. Yet there we all were, having navigated many ups and downs. One PHriend had a transplant last year, and my other friend and I are somewhat stable.

Together, we hit the dance floor after the fashion show, though two of us needed to rest during several songs. I was grateful for my portable oxygen machine, which allowed me to either join in or rest as needed. Although I didn’t dance through an entire song, it was a fun celebration. We will cherish that memory until next time.

Another highlight of the conference was meeting Alyssa Crawford, the vice president of business development here at Bionews, the parent company of this website.

My husband, Manny, and I were honored to meet Alyssa. It was so much fun introducing her to the compassionate PH community. She and I discussed some new initiatives at Bionews and PH News that will allow us to collaborate more with nonprofits and like-minded patient and caregiver support groups.

Clockwise from left, Jen Cueva, her husband, Manny, and Halsey Blocher meet up recently in Indiana. (Courtesy of Jen Cueva)

I felt like I was running on adrenaline all weekend, and I knew I’d be resting and recharging for about a week once I got home. But, before our flight out of Indiana, we had plans to meet an incredible friend and colleague of five years, Halsey Blocher. Halsey is the columns manager at Bionews and an SMA News Today columnist.

That Sunday morning, Manny and I loaded our things, said goodbye to a few PHriends, and met our Uber driver. Meanwhile, Halsey, along with her mom and brother, left before dawn and drove for hours to meet us at a small coffee shop. We hugged and shared love before heading inside for coffee and treats.

My adrenaline was fading. Still, I was excited to meet Halsey and her family, whom I already knew. We were so busy talking and savoring the moments we had planned for so long that it was difficult to eat much. Unfortunately, our flight back home wouldn’t wait.

Meeting new PHriends, reconnecting with old ones, and seeing colleagues in person made for an unforgettable experience. The excitement and hope in the PH community only added to the celebration. I eagerly look forward to the next PHA Conference in 2026!

By the way, if you see or talk to Halsey this week, be sure to wish her a special happy birthday.

Note: Pulmonary Hypertension News is strictly a news and information website about the disease. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. The opinions expressed in this column are not those of Pulmonary Hypertension News or its parent company, Bionews, and are intended to spark discussion about issues pertaining to pulmonary hypertension.